New York Residents
Class Action
Dear readers, dear supporters, dear friends.
We are looking for New York residents who participated in the class action lawsuit announced by Dr. Reiner Fuellmich and who also paid the fees for this class action. When you know of someone who participated please have them contact us. We thank you in advance for contacting us.
When you are a New York resident who got involved in the class action law suit announced by Dr. Reiner Fuellmich 2021 write an email to andreas@icic.law
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Write a letter and/or postcard to Dr. Reiner Fuellmich:
JVA Bremervoerde
Dr. Reiner Fuellmich
Am Steinberg 75
D - 27432 Bremervoerde
Germany
Note: Only letters and postcards are delivered to Reiner.
Reiner can not receive parcels and books.
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If you would like to communicate directly with Inka Fuellmich and send support for Reiner’s freedom, please send your letter and/or check to the following address:
Inka Fuellmich
c/o Daisy Papp Mindset Evolution Foundation
13300 S Cleveland Ave
Suite 56
Fort Myers, FL 33907 USA
Please be sure to include “Suite 56” in the address to ensure delivery. Your letter will be forwarded to Inka Fuellmich and your support is deposited in the Mindset Evolution Foundation’s special bank account for Reiner’s freedom.
Note: Checks can be processed successfully when you write your check “Pay in the order of:” Daisy Papp Mindset Evolution Foundation
Write in the memo Inka and Reiner. Thank you.
Thank you for all your support.
We have received checks that were not filled out correctly. Please make sure you fill out your check as shown in the sample so that your generous help and support for Reiner’s Freedom can be accepted by the financial institution and deposited into Reiner’s Freedom account.
The Fuellmich couple Reiner and Inka with the family dogs Annie and Jimbo appreciate you consider donating and helping for Reiner’s freedom.
Funds build Reiner’s freedom now.
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You can safely and easily send support for Reiner’s freedom with debit or credit card and/ or PayPal:
https://daisypapp.com/dr-reiner-fuellmich
You can safely and easily send help for Reiner in Crypto currency here:
https://nowpayments.io/donation/Together
You can support for Reiner’s freedom safely and easily here on the ICIC.LAW website:
https://icic.law
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The Fuellmich couple appreciates you donating and helping for Reiner’s freedom. Funds support Dr. Reiner Fuellmich’s freedom.
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Now it is more important than ever that the many good people who are working for the good for humankind, stand together and spread Reiner’s message that we are strong together.
For Reiner’s freedom, for humanity’s freedom the Together369 shop is now available. Inka stated: “Geschenke für ein liebevolles Miteinander” what translates to English “Gifts for a loving togetherness”.
Feel free to share and repost far and wide. Together for each other. Together we are strong.
https://www.etsy.com/shop/Together369
All proceeds support officially and actively Reiner’s Freedom.
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Reiner, You are a real, and most courageous attorney, and a Global healer. Long ago I watched your five(?) hour long presentation about PCR sticking. I sincerely thank you for that information, because “Practitioners,” et al., also stuck me, without my knowledge or permission. Your video helped to enlighten me to get and stay healthy and accpept that Everything we have been told is false, and often every evil.
I am sending my love and blessings.
I published it on my fb.
I hope you do find.
My comitment as a song says.
Take your chance while you still got the choise