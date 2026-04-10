Dr. Reiner Fuellmich

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Bronc Buster Self-Healing's avatar
Bronc Buster Self-Healing
5dEdited

Reiner, You are a real, and most courageous attorney, and a Global healer. Long ago I watched your five(?) hour long presentation about PCR sticking. I sincerely thank you for that information, because “Practitioners,” et al., also stuck me, without my knowledge or permission. Your video helped to enlighten me to get and stay healthy and accpept that Everything we have been told is false, and often every evil.

I am sending my love and blessings.

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George Rimpas's avatar
George Rimpas
5d

I published it on my fb.

I hope you do find.

My comitment as a song says.

Take your chance while you still got the choise

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