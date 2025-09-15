Dear readers, dear followers, dear supporters.

Thank you

Thank you

Thank you

Your good energy, your wonderful letters and postcards to Dr. Reiner Fuellmich and to Reiner’s wife Inka are much appreciated and bring much joy and strength, encouragement and inspiration. When Reiner hears your comments here and on his YouTube channel Reiner Fuellmich News Network he is always very touched and each time Reiner says that with your love and good energy he stays sane and healthy.

Do you have questions for Reiner?

Reiner answers your questions when you write in the comment section here on substack and/or on Reiner's YouTube channel. https://www.youtube.com/@ReinerFuellmichNewsNetwork

If you have not yet subscribed to Reiner’s YouTube channel Reiner appreciates when you subscribe now.

Reiner's wife Inka reads your questions aloud. Reiner selects the questions and answers them in a voice memo. Questions that bring good into the world are carefully sorted. We publish Reiner's answers as rapidly as possible on his YouTube channel and here on substack.

Thank you for respecting that Reiner can not answer all questions due to his current situation.

Go right ahead and write questions you have for Reiner and hear joyfully the answers Reiner has for you.

Thank you for participating in this H2H Human to Human Experience and Q&A opportunity.

Together for Each Other. Together We Are Strong.

Today we share with you Dr. Reiner Fuellmich’s newest voice memo in the series where Reiner speaks clearly and thoroughly what reads and sounds like a real time legal show.

You can click on the image below and listen to this extraordinary yet intertwined story.

Script writers are stunned and inspired alike by the twists and turns in Reiner’s story.

Write a letter and/or postcard to Dr. Reiner Fuellmich:

JVA Bremervoerde

Dr. Reiner Fuellmich

Am Steinberg 75

D - 27432 Bremervoerde

Germany

Note: Only letters and postcards are delivered to Reiner. Books or parcels are not delivered to Reiner.

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If you would like to communicate directly with Inka Fuellmich and send support for Reiner’s freedom and Reiner’s legal expenses, please send your letter and/or donation to the following address:

Inka Fuellmich

c/o Daisy Papp Mindset Evolution Foundation

13300 S Cleveland Ave

Suite 56

Fort Myers, FL 33907 USA

Please be sure to include “Suite 56” in the address to ensure delivery. Your letter will be forwarded to Inka Fuellmich and your support is deposited in the Mindset Evolution Foundation’s special bank account for Reiner’s freedom and legal expenses.

Note: Checks can be processed successfully when you write your check “Pay in the order of:” Daisy Papp Mindset Evolution Foundation.

Write in the memo Inka and Reiner. Thank you.

The Fuellmich couple Reiner and Inka with the family dogs Annie and Jimbo appreciate you consider donating and helping for Reiner's freedom.

Funds build the basis for a successful appeal on the court's opinion and help with the legal fees for Reiner’s freedom.

Thank you

Thank you

Thank you