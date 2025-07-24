Dr. Reiner Fuellmich

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Lloyd Derbyshire's avatar
Lloyd Derbyshire
Jul 24, 2025

Freedom is coming Reiner. We're holding hands around the world in support of your work on behalf of humanity ❤️.

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Hilda Page's avatar
Hilda Page
Jul 24, 2025

We will never forget you, Sir, nor your treatment at the hands of "monsters", as well you name them, but I name them "nephilim" for they are not human beings who seek the extinction of the human race. They are in control of all Governments, are "lifted-up by their pride", "are of their father the devil", "are liars and false accusers of the brethren", "a brood of vipers", Jesus said, among many more harsh names. He foretold their end when "the vat of wickedness is full to overflowing", as it surely must soon be, in the "lake of fire" where there is "weeping and gnashing of teeth" even "for all eternity." Jesus said, "Hell is enlarged for them!" He, JESUS, is my Love and my Hero, and you also, Sir. May God keep you, bless you, use you in His Service, and keep you strong for His Soon Return. With Love from Virginia, U.S.A.

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