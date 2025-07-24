Thank you, dear readers, for your numerous and truly heart-warming responses full of gratitude, encouragement and love. Your messages, your comments, your letters to Reiner and your letters to Inka have been very well received and are much appreciated. Many of you have sent contributions to Inka's postal address in the United States. Inka is very grateful, and tears of joy and gratitude are often visible in her eyes when she receives your letters and financial help.

Since Reiner does not have access to the internet, Inka reads your encouraging comments, your uplifting thoughts and caring words to Reiner during phone calls. Both Reiner and Inka are very touched by the fact that you, dear readers share your loving thoughts and words generously. Both, Reiner and Inka wish that their gratitude reaches you.

Criminal Complaint

Reiner has been very busy writing a criminal complaint against the ruling judge Schindler, Reiner’s accusers and others. This criminal complaint may be considered the turning point as you will hear in Reiner’s newest statement. You can listen to Reiner’s voice here:

Reiner’s complete criminal complaint will be published in parts. In the meantime you can read the outline here:



Note: The page numbers may change during translation from English to German. Reiner wrote the criminal complaint in German.



Criminal complaint

against the presiding judge at the Göttingen Regional Court, Schindler, public prosecutor John and public prosecutor Recha, Lars Roggatz (Lower Saxony State Criminal Police Office), Dr. Jakob and Ms. Luther (head and deputy head of Rosdorf Prison) and Mr. Frank (head of the medical department at Rosdorf Prison), Dr. Justus Hoffmann, Antonia Fischer, and Marcel Templin (so-called "port lawyers" from Berlin)

for false accusation, deprivation of liberty, failure to render assistance, obstruction of justice in office, threat/coercion, grievous and dangerous bodily harm, perversion of justice, and all other applicable criminal offenses

to the detriment of Dr. Reiner Fuellmich, attorney Wörmer, attorney Dr. Miseré, and attorney Edgar Siemund

The undersigned hereby files a criminal complaint against the above-named persons for the above-mentioned criminal offenses and all other applicable offenses.

Contents

A Summary introduction to the ongoing deprivation of liberty based on an arrest warrant dated March 15, 2023, which was enforced by perversion of justice and is false from start to finish. 5

B Details. 15

I... Regarding the person of Dr. Fuellmich, the formation of the Corona Committee, and the expulsion of the complainants and defendants Antonia Fischer and Justus Hoffmann in August 2021. 15

II.. On the first attempt by the Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution/State Security, which failed on June 14, 2022, against a law-abiding senior public prosecutor, to remove Dr. Fuellmich from circulation for his Corona educational work with the help of a criminal offense to be invented by the Göttingen Public Prosecutor's Office. 23

1. The first attempt by the Office for the Protection of the Constitution/State Security to get the Göttingen public prosecutor's office to invent a criminal offense to incriminate Dr. Fuellmich. 23

2. The dossier of the Office for the Protection of the Constitution/State Security/BKA on Dr. Fuellmich 26

III. The second attempt by the Office for the Protection of the Constitution and the BKA to take Dr. Fuellmich out of circulation with the help of a fictitious criminal construct, a compliant public prosecutor, and three new informants from the Office for the Protection of the Constitution in Berlin, to file criminal charges, and to attempt to blackmail the complainants. 35

1. The Corona "Plandemic" problem from the perspective of the Office for the Protection of the Constitution/State Security 35

2. The urgent need to repay the loan immediately forces the Office for the Protection of the Constitution/State Security to resort to "harbor lawyers." 37

3. The "smoking gun" that exposes the Office for the Protection of the Constitution/State Security 39

4. The email from Dr. Fuellmich dated August 26, 2022, attached to the criminal complaint as Exhibit 3, stating that the loan is currently being repaid. 40

5. The removal of Dr. Fuellmich's lawyers in order to deny him his right to a fair hearing, and the completely unfounded and unlawful seizure of the assets of Dr. Fuellmich's wife. 45

7. Regarding the criminal complaint, which was commented on by Viviane Fischer in a largely correct manner 51

8. On the removal of Senior Public Prosecutor Reinecke. 70

9. The interrogation of the "port lawyers" and Viviane Fischer, ordered by police investigator Spörhase but not carried out by the accused John. 73

10. The attempted blackmail by Antonia Fischer and Justus Hoffmann with the help of the "settlement agreement" allegedly co-authored by Prof. Dr. Martin Schwab, and the background in corporate law.. 78

11. The financial collapse of the "port lawyers" by August 2022 at the latest 82

12. The further content of the criminal complaint filed by the "port lawyers," which is riddled with false accusations from start to finish 84

13. Regarding the embezzlement of client funds for the "class action" by the "port lawyers" 89

14. The land register for the property in Göttingen was completely clean and unencumbered at the time of sale 90

15. Contrary to the allegations made in the complaint, work on the class action was always pursued by Dr. Fuellmich with the help of international colleagues, and lawsuits were filed. 91

16. The collapse of the allegations contained in the criminal complaint, the arrest warrant, and the indictment, and the path from the kidnapping in Mexico to the criminal complaint to the completely fabricated new allegations on May 3, 2024 94

IV. Instead of revoking the arrest warrant after the failure of the charges of "loans contrary to company law" and releasing Dr. Fuellmich, the accused Schindler announced on May 3, 2024, after being contacted by the Office for the Protection of the Constitution/state security, that it was no longer a matter of "loans contrary to company law," but from now on a violation of a secret agreement. 117

1. The findings of the Corona Committee's investigative work had reached many millions of people worldwide, who now formed their own opinions by comparing the statements of politicians and the mainstream media. 118

2. The demand for a legal review of the pandemic is now also being made by respected public figures, and a ruling by the Osnabrück Administrative Court on September 3, 2024, found that there was no scientific basis for the measures, only a political one, and that the "vaccinations" were completely ineffective. 119

3. When the prospect of a short trial followed by the quiet disappearance of Dr. Fuellmich vanished into thin air at the end of April 2024, the accused Schindler was contacted by the Office for the Protection of the Constitution and asked to push for a quick conviction of Dr. Fuellmich to a long prison sentence despite everything. 122

4. Regarding the idea for new allegations against Dr. Fuellmich communicated by the former senior public prosecutor and current lawyer of Viviane Fischer on November 12, 2023, in response to the call for help from the accused John on November 1, 2023, and the related legal notice of May 3, 2024. 122

5. The abrupt termination of the hearing of evidence on May 3, 2024, and the refusal to hear the witnesses requested by the defense to refute the new factual and legal situation announced on May 3, 2024, violate Dr. Fuellmich's right to a fair hearing, all the more so as an affidavit submitted by Dr. Fuellmich through his lawyer, Mr. Weissenborn, already made clarification necessary during the preliminary investigation, at the latest as of November 12, 2023. 132

IV. On the lack of intent, even according to the findings of the accused Schindler, and on the justification of the withdrawal of money for temporary protection against arbitrary state seizure of accounts. 148

C The written proceedings, the refusal of oral hearings from May 3, 2024, the refusal of any discussion, and the "white torture" 149

D Legal situation. 159 regarding the crimes committed by the defendants, in particular regarding the perversion of justice 159

E Finally, on the susceptibility to abuse of Section 266 of the German Criminal Code (StGB) ignored by the defendants Schindler and John 164

Send your letter and/or postcard directly to Reiner in Germany: JVA Bremervoerde

Dr. Reiner Fuellmich

Am Steinberg 75

D - 27432 Bremervoerde

Germany PLEASE NOTE: Only letters and postcards are allowed to be sent to this address. Nothing else can be included in the post to the address in Germany. (No money and/or stamps can be included in your letter to Reiner.)

Inka, Reiner’s wife, is not living in the United States, and it has been determined that it is not secure for supporters to send anything directly to her. If you would like to communicate directly with Inka Fuellmich and send support for Reiner’s freedom, please send your letter and/or donation to the following address: Inka Fuellmich c/o Daisy Papp Mindset Evolution Foundation 13300 S Cleveland Ave Suite 56 Fort Myers, FL 33907 USA Please be sure to include “Suite 56” in the address to ensure delivery. Your letter will be forwarded to Inka Fuellmich.

The Fuellmich couple appreciates you consider donating and helping for Reiner's freedom and for Inka's health.

Funds build the basis for a successful appeal on the court's opinion. Thank you.

The Fuellmich couple appreciates you consider donating and helping for Reiner's freedom and for Inka's health.

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