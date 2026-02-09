Dr. Reiner Fuellmich continued his work with the International Crimes Investigative Committee (ICIC) in Mexico when he conducted this interview in October 2023, which was also the last interview while Reiner was still in freedom. This particular video premieres on February 10th 2026.

Today is an important day. It is a good day to publish this interview that has immense value.

The Guests:

Cindy Carr with her mother Joyce and her aunt Jackie meet with Dr. Reiner Fuellmich. Joyce and Jackie are identical twins. Cindy met with Reiner at an event during the Crimes Against Humanity tour across the United States in 2021.

Joyce and Jackie, two healthy and very active ladies, have aged gracefully and led happy, contented, and fulfilling lives in their retirement home.

They trusted the system. They trusted the CDC. They trusted the wellness center where booster shots were admitted to them. That booster on August 10th 2022 changed their live’s forever and today both are not alive.

Neither Joyce nor Jackie wanted to live with their fears and worries, with a body that didn’t function properly anymore, even though they had taken good care of themselves their whole lives.

Dr. Fuellmich makes it clear: This was not negligence. This was intent!

You can watch the interview by clicking on this link or the image.

Since his illegal abduction from Mexico on October 11th 2023, Dr. Reiner Fuellmich could no longer represent Joyce and Jackie, who lived in California, where he was licensed to practice law.

German authorities and others are trying to silence Dr. Fuellmich.

Against all odds, perhaps guided by a higher power, Dr. Fuellmich’s work continues. Now, here and today, the stage is set for Joyce and Jackie.

Onward for sure!

