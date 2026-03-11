Release Date: March 10.2026

History of the Kidnapping of Dr. Reiner Fuellmich

by Reiner Fuellmich

Written in December 2025

Here I have once again put together the story of my kidnapping from Mexico in the context that is relevant from my point of view, so that anyone who has already heard a little about the case – “embezzlement, he screwed everyone over, but somehow something is really fishy” – can immediately see that this is certainly not a criminal case being pursued, but rather a political case that has been fabricated.

I have divided the kidnapping into four parts.

1. Background

At the end of 2022 I was still in the United States, Inka was in Germany, where she was discussing the strategy for damages lawsuits and class actions for those economically and/or health-wise harmed by the pandemic with a number of colleagues – naturally with American colleagues. In early or mid-December2022 I flew from Reno (USA) to England to film an interview there with the microwave radiation expert (5G, 3G, 4G – all dangerous, he said, and explained why), Barrie Trower. He is the former MI5 and MI6 agent who has degrees in medicine, physics and biology. A really, really smart man and extremely likeable. Even though he is over 80, he is the real James Bond. You have to see it that way – he has lived through and done some tough stuff. From there, after three days in England to do this interview, I flew to Bucharest, Romania, to film an interview over Christmas with the former high-ranking UN official Călin Georgescu about the United Nations that had been taken over by Klaus Schwab’s World Economic Forum. He also lashed out at the people who had already reported on the Limits to Growth in the 1970s. All fake, he said – a superb interview. David Sorensen later edited it brilliantly. In Bucharest I also met Inka, who had flown in from Germany. We spent a lot of time with the Georgescu couple – his wife used to be Vice President of Citibank in Romania. I helped Călin Georgescu present his own book, with which he then launched his ultimately successful (but later annulled by the EU) presidential candidacy in Romania. We presented the book together with the Romanian translation of Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s book “The Real Anthony Fauci”. Over a really lovely joint dinner, Inka and I convinced ourselves that Călin and his wife were not only clever, educated and worldly, but above all authentic and genuinely concerned about the well-being of the citizens of their country, Romania. They had two sons, 13 and 15 at the time, who were very important to them. They said: if everything here goes down the drain, they’ll take all our money. They realized much earlier than I did what was going wrong. I only really realized it through Corona; before that I knew there was a lot of corruption, especially in the judiciary, but I had no idea it was that bad.

Share

After that we flew back to Germany to organize the law office that had just moved into a rented house, because we had sold the office building (actually two buildings) in October 2022. Then, in mid-January 2023 Inka and I flew to Peru to meet the Canadian colleague Michael Swinwood in the Sacred Valley near Machu Picchu (he has a house there) to discuss the class action. We discussed in detail how to proceed with the class action on different levels/in different countries. I also did an interview with Michael Swinwood and a shaman named Corianca (which especially interested Inka). When we wanted to leave Peru at the end of January, Inka flew to friends of ours in Mexico who had sold everything in Germany. A former very successful event manager from Munich and his girlfriend from near Göttingen – they knew everything was collapsing, the economy. I knew that too, that’s why we all sold our houses. They now live down there in southern Baja California (the peninsula is 1,800 km long, the extension of California into Mexico). There is a whole colony of Americans, Canadians and a few Europeans who left their countries because of Corona, sold everything – some very wealthy people – and are now living there waiting to see what happens next.

Inka flew back; I wanted to fly from Lima back to the ranch because our dogs were still there in the meantime. I wanted to pick them up and then meet Inka down there. But I could no longer enter the country; entry was denied to me at the airport in Lima on 28 or 29 January – completely unexpectedly. Inka had already flown towards Baja, and at the very moment I wanted to board I was told: “No, we have no entry permit for you, or rather it has been withdrawn.” What? I fly back and forth all the time. Nope, it’s gone. I quickly called a friend in the USA, but it was immediately clear – at that time still the Biden administration – that they wanted to bar me for national security reasons because of my Corona (or plandemic) enlightenment work. Because I had said we would also do it from the USA. I had previously completed the Crimes Against Humanity tour through nine US cities together with the excellent scientist and friend Patrick Wood and Dr Judy Mikovits and another doctor. It was successful, but I repeatedly emphasized that the facts uncovered in this enlightenment work and the people who had served as partners would serve as evidence for the subsequent lawsuits. So I couldn’t get back in. I could have given some lawyer 30,000 dollars, but he would only have received the curt answer “national security” – nothing you can do about it. I said: before you throw the money away here, I’ll just fly to where Inka already is, and a day later I also flew to our friends and to Inka in southern Baja California.

2.

In March 2023 – we had both been there again since the end of January – the patron and protector of the three “Hafenanwälte” (port lawyers), Prof. Dr. Martin Schwab, suddenly contacted me to ask for money for a friend, whether he could simply pick it up from Marcel Templin (who had just stolen more than one million euros from me plus around 400,000 euros of client money). I almost exploded with anger and pointed out to Martin that the very fact he was calling me showed that he knew the money with Templin was mine. I told him again: finally take your head out of the sand, it’s my money, we can gladly talk about me helping your friend (the operator of a karaoke bar) once the money is returned by your thieves, but first I want my money back and the 400,000 euros in client funds too. After I explained everything to Martin in detail (he knows exactly what’s going on but doesn’t want to face reality because then he would suddenly have no friends left). He is a brilliant lawyer, but only a system lawyer walking the beaten path, and you never win that way. Then on 21 or 24 March he sent me an email (which is also in the court file) informing me that he did not want to participate in any “embezzlement” of “your” (i.e. my) money. Embezzlement concerns client money, the rest is my money. So, he had paid for his friend himself, and he had discussed everything with Marcel and Justus. So, he knows the whole context exactly. I thought, okay. Shortly afterwards he contacted me again, this time to tell me that his three protégés and Viviane Fischer had instructed him to conduct settlement talks with me to resolve the problem. The problem was the money stolen from me. On the other hand, the four of them wanted access to the gold.

That is what the four actually wanted (I’m not sure whether Viviane was even involved at that point or whether the other three and he only pretended she was on board – I think they tried to screw her over too). The gold had been bought for the Corona Committee and was deposited with DEGUSSA in Berlin under my and Viviane’s names. Of course, we had bought it for the Committee, but we had deposited it under our two names because the other two had long since left, and the third, Marcel Templin, had only ever tried to worm his way in, always saying “Justus is completely crazy, you know that yourselves, take me instead”. That’s why we had done it only for Viviane and me – not for us personally, but so that we could retrieve it for the Committee, because the others had not been part of it since August 2021. Only the two of us could collect it together.

I then explained that I would now be doing my own version of the Corona Committee and that the other four could fight over the gold as soon as I got the stolen money back. Then, as my settlement proposal (which is also in the file), as soon as the stolen money was on Inka’s account (it should have been transferred to her account from the house sale straight away), I would give Martin an okay and a power of attorney for that purpose. Only two people can access it: Viviane and I. Since I wanted to stay in Mexico and not expose myself to any trouble in Germany, I said Martin would get a power of attorney from me. He did get it – more on that later.

In July, while these settlement talks were dragging on (we now know why – the whole thing was a fake designed only to get me arrested; both Antonia Fischer and Justus Hoffmann testified in court to that effect), our passports suddenly disappeared. I called the German embassy in Mexico City and reported the disappearance. They said we had to apply for new ones and fill out forms at the consulate in Tijuana (there is only one embassy, but about 13 consulates; the nearest for us was in Tijuana, on the US border). We could fly there even without passports because when we noticed the disappearance, we had reported it to the police to stay clean. We explained the situation – passports gone, either stolen or lost (I think they were briefly stolen and then reappeared). The police gave us a document with which we could travel in Mexico until we got new passports, provided we had a photo ID. I had my California driver’s license, Inka had her German ID card, so we could fly and apply for new passports. We flew to Tijuana, met the honorary consul Carlos Enkerlin at the airport (the consulate was being renovated) and filled out the forms for new passports right there at the airport. He also asked me for advice because he didn’t think much of the vaccination either. I told him there were doctors who could get the junk out of you again. While filling out the forms for the new passports we also had the power of attorney (that I needed for the settlement negotiations with Martin Schwab) notarized and I sent it to Germany to one of my colleagues, Cathrin Behn, who kept it. I said: you can give it to Martin as soon as we have concluded the settlement here; then he can collect the gold together with Viviane and the others can bash each other’s heads in.

A few weeks later the passports turned up again completely unexpectedly. I informed the embassy that we no longer needed the new passports. Strangely, the woman I spoke to suddenly asked whether I had not been arrested. I said that must be a joke. The woman laughed too. I thought it was a joke because I had no idea what was going on (I later learned this from the file). She then told me that I would have to discuss the further procedure with Carlos Enkerlin, the honorary consul in Tijuana, with whom we had filled out the forms and powers of attorney. I chatted with him on WhatsApp (I think Roger has all the messages) and explained that I no longer needed the passports. He then told us – all lies – that unfortunately the old passports had already been cancelled, and that Inka and I absolutely had to come to Tijuana to collect the new ones; they could not be sent by post. After some back and forth, in August 2023 Martin Schwab suddenly and completely unexpectedly informed us that – although he had thought the power of attorney and the settlement idea great – he no longer wanted to use the power of attorney to collect the gold (which I had given him on condition that the stolen money was returned by the port lawyers). That was strange. In hindsight and with knowledge of the file, I believe it was no coincidence; he was part of the plan and knew it, at least by that time. His explanation for not wanting to use the power of attorney was completely absurd – he had no professional liability insurance, he wasn’t a lawyer, etc. Yet he appears as a lawyer, for example in the Leipzig soldiers’ trial or now with Johanna Findeisen. I told him: that’s not legal work at all – you would simply act as a private person via the power of attorney so that the others can get the gold. But he insisted it was too dangerous for him.

Just like the story with the supposedly cancelled passports (they were never cancelled, they are still valid) that suddenly seemed to require a flight to Tijuana to collect the new ones – all lies and part of the kidnapping plan that had meanwhile been spun by the BKA together with the domestic intelligence service (Verfassungsschutz) – everything is evident from the file, not only from the dossier but from the actual court file.

To make absolutely sure that we would fly to Tijuana (I had said in between that I wasn’t sure whether we should fly there if they couldn’t send them – screw it, we’ll just carry on with what we have for now and get new passports later), Martin Schwab’s sudden refusal came in very handy. And as I can see from the file – and Katja too – State Prosecutor John (who had been transferred from Hanover to Göttingen so that the previous senior prosecutor Reinecke, who had wanted to drop the whole thing, could not do so again) had agreed with the port lawyers that I should issue and have notarized a new power of attorney because Martin suddenly no longer wanted to use his. So that gave us two reasons to fly: the alleged passport problems and the need to issue a new power of attorney for collecting the gold so that we could get back our money stolen by the port lawyers and the Göttingen public prosecutor’s office.

In Mexico City a Götz Knobloch and a Monika Vazquez from the BKA Germany were active. I believe Knobloch is clean; he pointed out several times by email that I could not simply be arrested in Mexico – that would only be possible on the basis of a Mexican arrest warrant, which in turn would only be possible if I had committed a crime there or entered illegally, neither of which was the case. Those are also the only grounds for deportation under §144 of the Mexican migration law. Therefore, he suggested several times, a formal extradition procedure should be initiated instead. Not Mexico throwing me out (which wasn’t possible, there was no basis for it), but Germany requesting me because of an allegedly serious crime committed in Germany. Lars Roggatz from the LKA Lower Saxony, who coordinated my kidnapping, insisted at all costs on avoiding that, because in a formal extradition procedure I would immediately have been granted a hearing and it would have become clear that both the German and European arrest warrant existing since 15 March 2023 and the criminal complaint of the port lawyers dated 2 September 2022 (on which the arrest warrant was based) were completely false. The warrant had simply been filled in on a form by John without any investigation and blindly signed by a judge like an autopen. So Roggatz insisted that the kidnapping absolutely had to be disguised as a deportation, otherwise everything would come out.

3. The core of the matter

When Inka and I flew to Tijuana on 11 October 2023 to meet honorary consul Carlos Enkerlin at the airport, collect the passports and have a new power of attorney for the gold notarized (Martin out, Dagmar Schön – a colleague from Munich – in; she had agreed to do it), we were informally detained at the airport itself by five or six plain-clothes officers from the Mexican migration authority and asked to come with them to the migration office – they pushed us back and forth, you couldn’t get away. Of course, I could have resorted to old tricks from my army days, but I don’t think that would have gone down well.

They drove us with blue lights and sirens to the migration office 20 minutes away. They spoke neither German nor English and tried with broken words to explain that they didn’t know what it was about – they would find out at the migration office. The entrance hall there was extremely busy, lots of ragged people who were really going to be deported were waiting. The head of the migration authority came up to us – we clearly stood out from the others – very politely. It was embarrassing for him. Since our Spanish simply wasn’t enough, he got an interpreter and we spoke English through him. He kept looking down apologetically – a big man – and explained that he didn’t know what it was about, he was only following instructions apparently from the German embassy, but he had no idea. So I called the embassy in Mexico City and reached a female employee. The phone was on speaker so Inka could hear everything.

The woman wriggled like an eel, you could almost see her trying to disappear into a waste-paper basket, explaining that she didn’t know what was going on and unfortunately couldn’t help us no matter how often we asked. She couldn’t do anything and – oh man – we should contact the honorary consul in Tijuana. That’s exactly what I wanted to do anyway, that’s why we were there. So I called Carlos Enkerlin, who also answered, and he wriggled just like the embassy employee before: “I don’t know what it’s about either. I’m only carrying out orders, presumably from the embassy. Unfortunately I can’t tell you anything more.” At my request, however, he did explain to the head of the migration authority (in Spanish, but I understood that) that, as we had arranged, he had new passports for us with him. I thought that would settle it, because I thought that was the actual problem – someone had tricked us, but it wasn’t. The head of the migration authority continued to wriggle and tried to gain time, sent us to the authority’s doctor who measured pulse and blood pressure and declared us healthy. Okay, I had more or less assumed that.

When we returned to the hall, the countless people to be deported were just being loaded into a huge bus outside the door. The head of the authority apologized to me again, said again that he didn’t know what was going on, shook my hand and wished me good luck. At that point I knew something serious was happening. But he would make sure I didn’t have to get on that huge bus. He had two staff members who would take me to the airport in a small bus.

I said: what for? He said he didn’t know. My wife could stay; she would be able to fly back to the dogs and our friends straight away. She started crying, and after I hugged her I told her I would do everything I could to get her out or to get back as soon as possible. But there was nothing more I could do at that moment. Yes, if I could have, but that probably wouldn’t have been a good idea either.

I then drove back to the airport with the two migration officers. A few hours later we flew to Mexico City, where I spent a night in a kind of rubbish cellar without showers with countless completely down-and-out poor devils. The next afternoon the two migration guys pushed me back and forth in front of the waiting passengers of a Lufthansa flight to Frankfurt so that everyone would really notice that a dangerous criminal was being escorted here. Then in the filthy wooden class – really bad. Not that we haven’t flown economy before, we always have, but in that state it was simply the worst.

When we arrived in Frankfurt, at the rear of the plane a door was specially opened and a staircase brought up just for my arrest. A police officer came, explained my arrest and served me the arrest warrant of 15 March 2023. Then I was taken to the airport police, where very friendly officers explained that unfortunately I had to stay the night; there was a holding cell with nothing in it, just a concrete slab, but they gave me a blanket. And because they forgot to take my mobile phones, I was able to send a few messages to friends I thought might still be able to fix something. A female officer also asked me to sign the arrest protocol she had drawn up. On four pages the pre-printed columns contained data that were irrelevant to me – I said you can sign that. But below the line for my signature she had typed an extra line “Special remarks” noting that I was an escorted extradition accompanied by two Mexican migration officers. I told her that was wrong. Good that it was under my signature. I said: that’s wrong, no extradition took place here. I looked at the top – S. Lamshöft, Sabine Lamshöft was the policewoman – she said yes, something is wrong here. She had been told it was an extradition, but there were no papers for it. She then explained that she also realized something was definitely wrong, but precisely for that reason she had written it as a special remark so that nothing would fall on her feet. I told her I would certainly need her as a witness in court soon, and she said half-jokingly: “No problem, I’ll gladly do it for you.”

Judge Schindler later claimed in the hearing that it had been a simple deportation. We explained to him in detail that it was a fake and that the deportation order he referred to was a fake. Moreover, since it was only in Spanish, he would have to have it translated into German immediately because the language of the court is German. And how did he even know it was a deportation order if he doesn’t speak Spanish? Very strange. He refused to have it translated and also declared – after we had explained to him using the emails from the BKA and LKA officers Knobloch and Roggatz that it was a pure fake and that the deportation order had been commissioned by the BKA – that he didn’t care. We proved point by point that even if he had it in German he would immediately see that the only relevant §144 for deportation did not apply because we had neither entered the country illegally nor committed any crime there. He didn’t care about any of it. Interestingly, the deportation order (if it had existed) should have been dated after my arrest warrant of 15 March 2023 or in August or whenever, in any case before they put me in the migration office in Tijuana – but if you look, the date on it is 11 October 2023. That means they only fudged it together during or after my arrest so that it would at least half-look genuine.

Share

4.

The meticulously researching journalist Roger Bittel was sent back and forth by the German embassy to the consulate and the migration authority and finally ended up at the Foreign Office. Katja Wörmer (armed with my power of attorney as my lawyer) also tried to find out what was going on. After countless phone calls, sometimes with friendly people, she was told that there was a file on me, Dr Fuellmich. She requested it, but it was repeatedly refused until finally she was told there was no file at all. Strange.

This is important: the Foreign Office was only involved because my case had a foreign dimension – I was not in Germany – but it was not the authority responsible for my kidnapping, that is obvious. The responsible authority or ministry can only be either the Ministry of Justice (if everything runs normally) or the Ministry of the Interior (if it is a fake/political show).

Normally, in the case of criminal offences, it would of course be the Ministry of Justice that says: Foreign Office, we need your help, someone has to be extradited or deported because of such and such offences – fraud, embezzlement, murder, manslaughter, whatever. That would be the normal procedure, and such a file would be handed over to Katja immediately.

The fact that they refuse to do so indicates – and the court file makes it certain – that in reality it was the Ministry of the Interior. And that makes it a political matter, not a legal one. It is not about a crime (we know that anyway); it is only about taking me out of circulation because of my Corona enlightenment work as an international lawyer. Not only the dossier but everything in the file speaks for the fact that the domestic intelligence service (Verfassungsschutz) initiated everything from the beginning until senior prosecutor Reinecke said “I’m not letting you tell me what to do”, and that the BKA was the executing agency. To whom are both the Verfassungsschutz and the BKA subordinate? Of course, to the Ministry of the Interior (Nancy Faeser). That is also why Holger Münch (whom, piquant detail, my father trained when he was still a policeman before he became corrupt) always sat together with her at press conferences.

The refusal to hand over these documents that do exist about me at the Foreign Office shows that this is exactly what happened – that it is not about a crime but a political case. It is about switching off the Corona-enlightening international lawyer, and that has to be concealed from the public at all costs, otherwise everything will blow up in their faces – now even more than before. If they had simply eliminated me earlier – shot me or something – it would have been a tragic accident. But now, after all the effort they have gone to, if it comes out, everyone will realize that very big things are at stake – namely Pandora’s box that we opened with Corona.

That is the story of the kidnapping. I hope it has become clear in the overall context. This is the core of our approach.

Thank you very much.

Write a letter and/or postcard to Dr. Reiner Fuellmich:

JVA Bremervoerde

Dr. Reiner Fuellmich

Am Steinberg 75

D - 27432 Bremervoerde

Germany Note: Only letters and postcards are delivered to Reiner.

Reiner can not receive parcels and books. ***

If you would like to communicate directly with Inka Fuellmich and send support for Reiner and for Inka, please send your letter and/or check to the following address:

Inka Fuellmich

c/o Daisy Papp Mindset Evolution Foundation

13300 S Cleveland Ave

Suite 56

Fort Myers, FL 33907 USA Please be sure to include “Suite 56” in the address to ensure delivery. Your letter will be forwarded to Inka Fuellmich and your support is deposited in the Daisy Papp Mindset Evolution Foundation’s special bank account for Reiner and Inka Fuellmich. Note: Checks can be processed successfully when you write your check “Pay in the order of:” Daisy Papp Mindset Evolution Foundation

Write in the memo Inka and Reiner. Thank you. Thank you for all your support. We have received checks that were not filled out correctly. Please make sure you fill out your check as shown in the sample so that your generous help and support for Reiner’s Freedom can be accepted by the financial institution and deposited into Reiner’s Freedom account. The Fuellmich couple Reiner and Inka with the family dogs Annie and Jimbo appreciate you consider donating and helping for Reiner’s freedom. Funds build Reiner’s freedom now. ****** You can safely and easily send support for Reiner’s freedom with debit or credit card and/ or PayPal:

https://daisypapp.com/dr-reiner-fuellmich You can safely and easily send help for Reiner in Crypto currency here:

https://nowpayments.io/donation/Together You can support for Reiner’s freedom safely and easily here on the ICIC.LAW website: https://icic.law *********

The Fuellmich couple appreciates you donating and helping for Reiner’s freedom. Funds support Dr. Reiner Fuellmich’s freedom.

Thank you

Thank you

Thank you