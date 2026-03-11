Dr. Reiner Fuellmich

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Rachel's avatar
Rachel
1d

The absolute underhand way in which you were kidnapped and detained shows there is no depth to how they will stoop to try to silence the truth! We are with you Dr Fuellmich because truth always rises to the top! 💪🏼✝️🙏🏼💪🏼

Reply
Share
Tom Childs's avatar
Tom Childs
1d

I’m so sorry Reiner,

I hold you high right now in prayer, that you would be set free. You’re already vindicated in the eyes of millions of us who realize the value of your massive efforts to expose the great lie. Unfortunately they’re still protecting the lie for the masses who still believe it. Your sacrifice will long be remembered. Suffering for a righteous cause has its eternal rewards.

Reply
Share
18 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Dr. Reiner Fuellmich · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture