Dr. Reiner Fuellmich

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Unlearn's avatar
Unlearn
8h

Time and time again we see that lies and fabrications are all these characters have.

Thank you for sharing! Stay strong

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grahamlyons's avatar
grahamlyons
5h

Corrupt bankers behind it…no surprises there!

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