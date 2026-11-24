Early today, at 9:30 AM local time in Germany

The judge has ruled. Now it’s the prosecution’s turn.

Dr. Reiner Fuellmich is going free.

Some days you just take a deep breath. Today is one of those days.

Today, November 24, at 9:30 a.m., Reiner and his two lawyers appeared before the judge at the court in Lingen. The judge now responsible for Reiner's situation made a clear decision there: Reiner is going free.

Many of us have waited and hoped for this moment for a long time. Many have thought of Reiner, written to him and kept him in their thoughts. This decision shows that holding on to hope is worth it.

What happens now

It isn’t quite over yet. The prosecution now has one week to say whether it supports the judge’s decision. Until then, we need a little more patience.

An invitation to all of us

There’s something each of us can do, and in the kindest possible way. Over the coming days, let’s send Prosecutor John lots of good thoughts. We wish him clarity, calm and the courage to do the right thing and stand behind the judge’s decision.

No anger and no pressure, just good thoughts.

Reiner, we’re so happy for you. And we’ll keep our fingers crossed together for a few more days, until it’s truly done.

If this post means something to you, please share it with everyone who’s thinking of Reiner.

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Write a letter and/or postcard to Dr. Reiner Fuellmich:

Dr. Reiner Fuellmich

JVA Lingen

Haupthaus 3

Kaiserstraße 5

D - 49809 Lingen

Germany Note: Only letters and postcards are delivered to Reiner.

Reiner can not receive parcels and books. ***

If you would like to communicate directly with Inka Fuellmich and send support for Reiner’s freedom, please send your letter and/or check to the following address:

Inka Fuellmich

c/o Daisy Papp Mindset Evolution Foundation

13300 S Cleveland Ave

Suite 56

Fort Myers, FL 33907 USA Please be sure to include “Suite 56” in the address to ensure delivery. Your letter will be forwarded to Inka Fuellmich and your support is deposited in the Mindset Evolution Foundation’s special bank account for Reiner’s freedom. Note: Checks can be processed successfully when you write your check “Pay in the order of:” Daisy Papp Mindset Evolution Foundation

Write in the memo Inka and Reiner. Thank you. Thank you for all your support. We have received checks that were not filled out correctly. Please make sure you fill out your check as shown in the sample so that your generous help and support for Reiner’s Freedom can be accepted by the financial institution and deposited into Reiner’s Freedom account. PLEASE SEND CHECKS FROM US FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS. We can securely deposit checks made in US Dollars. Other currencies can not be deposited in Reiner’s Freedom account. The Fuellmich couple Reiner and Inka with the family dogs Annie and Jimbo appreciate you consider donating and helping for Reiner’s freedom. Funds build Reiner’s freedom now. When you do not reside in the US and/or do not have a US bank account you can safely support Reiner’s Freedom with the following links. ****** You can safely and easily send support for Reiner’s freedom with debit or credit card and/ or PayPal:

https://daisypapp.com/dr-reiner-fuellmich You can safely and easily send help for Reiner in Crypto currency here:

https://nowpayments.io/donation/Together You can support for Reiner’s freedom safely and easily here on the ICIC.LAW website: https://icic.law *********

The Fuellmich couple appreciates you donating and helping for Reiner’s freedom. Funds support Dr. Reiner Fuellmich’s freedom.

Thank you

Thank you

Thank you

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