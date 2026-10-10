Dr. Reiner Fuellmich

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Mieke van Peenen's avatar
Mieke van Peenen
Oct 10

So terrible 😞 😢. My prayers continue for Reiner. I pray for his freedom and that justice will prevail. God, help this good man to stay strong 🙏

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Magne Olav Tveito's avatar
Magne Olav Tveito
Oct 10

Germany is a police state, the socialist government is afraid of the consequences their false covid actions. It was all a big sham that cost a lot of people their lives

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