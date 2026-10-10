Today, Friday, 9 October 2026, Dr. Reiner Fuellmich was able to make his first phone call to his wife Inka since his abrupt transfer from JVA Bremervoerde to JVA Lingen the day before.

What he reported confirms the concerns that arose immediately after the move. The circumstances already looked suspicious the previous week. The official responsible for pre-trial detention, Herr Heitkämper, told Reiner that the system now listed him as serving a sentence rather than remaining in pre-trial detention. Heitkämper then announced he would be on vacation for a week. With him absent, Reiner had no practical opportunity to object to a transfer or to take immediate legal steps.

At 7:15 a.m. on Thursday, 8 October 2026, Reiner was in the middle of a phone interview when prison officers entered his cell without warning. He ended the call, saying he would call back. He could not. The officers told him: “Take your stuff. We’re transferring you. Now.”

He was not permitted to pack a suitcase. He took his toothbrush, a few documents, and — most importantly — the legal motion he is currently drafting in his own defense, which he concealed in his shirt. Through the closed door he was able to shout to the man in the neighboring cell, Björn: “I’m being transferred to Lingen!” Björn, for whom Reiner had been helping draft legal pleadings, immediately contacted Reiner’s lawyer, who then informed Inka in Mexico. Intergity can be found where one would not expect it.

The oral explanation given to the defense was that there was insufficient space at JVA Bremervoerde to continue his sentence there. Events on arrival showed this was not accurate.

In Bremervoerde, Reiner had been allowed to order basic groceries (milk, yogurt, apples, bread). Deliveries occur twice a month, two weeks after ordering. His order was due to arrive in Bremervoerde on 9 October — the day he got transferred. That food has now arrived at the old prison. It is unclear whether or when it will be forwarded, whether it will travel with his cell belongings, or whether those belongings will be held in the property locker (accessible only with written permission). He is now deprived even of the small nutritional supplement he depended on, on top of the already poor prison diet.

You can watch and/or listen the full article on YouTube by clicking on the link or video image: https://youtu.be/l5R3cvsaWb0?si=xahui7eRceRTohwO

The transfer itself took seven hours

Another prisoner was dropped off in Verden along the way; Reiner continued to Lingen the same day.

Arrival at JVA Lingen

At the intake station the judicial officer shook his head and said: “Where are we supposed to put you now? We don’t have any space. We don’t have a single free cell.”

No regular sentence-serving cell was available at Lingen either. Reiner was placed in a provisional intake cell in the basement — damp, moldy, and in deplorable condition. He told Inka the ceiling is four to five meters high; from the floor there is only a narrow slot of light. There is a bunk bed. He planned to sleep on the upper bunk to stay farther from the cold, damp floor. The heaters were turned on and the single high window opened. From the upper bunk he can catch a glimpse of the outside.

The food is worse than in Bremervoerde. Dinner the previous evening was described as disgusting; breakfast was marginally better. His ordered extra food remains elsewhere and is at risk of spoiling.

He was not allowed to take clothing with him. As a result he cannot go outside for yard time even if it were permitted — he lacks the required clothing. It is cold. Reiner is cold.

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Immediate legal steps and context

The defense took legal action the same day. This transfer sits within a longer pattern: the 2023 abduction from Mexico by the BKA acting on instructions of the then Interior Minister Nancy Faeser, followed by the extreme isolation and “white”/“clean” torture measures ordered by Judge Schindler of the Goettingen Regional Court at JVA Rosdorf. Expert reports already submitted (psychologist Dr. Andrea Christidis, incorporating a short report by psychosomatic specialist Dr. T. Külken and the psychiatric assessment by New Zealand psychiatrist Dr. René de Monchy, who visited Reiner in Bremervoerde on 6 September 2026) conclude that he is, with a probability bordering on certainty, severely traumatized. Neither Bremervoerde nor Lingen has been able to provide the trauma-informed medical care that is urgently indicated. Basic medical care in the prisons is itself not reliably guaranteed, as multiple inmates have confirmed in sworn statements.

Summary

Unannounced transfer from JVA Bremervoerde to JVA Lingen on 8 October 2026.

Official reason (lack of space) does not hold: another inmate reported two free cells next to Reiner’s in Bremervoerde, and the defense established that at least one cell in the sentence-serving unit there was free.

On arrival at Lingen, no regular cell was free either.

Provisional housing in a damp, moldy basement intake cell.

No clothing → no yard time; cold conditions.

Extra ordered food stranded; prison diet inadequate.

First call with Inka possible only the following day.

The new address for letters and postcards is:

Dr. Reiner Fuellmich

JVA Lingen

Haupthaus 3

Kaiserstraße 5

D-49809 Lingen

Germany

Today we can all send good energy, good health, light, and love. Every day is another step toward freedom.

Thank you.

Thank you.

Thank you.



❤️❤️❤️

PS:

You can read the original article by clicking on the following link: https://daisypapp.substack.com/p/reiners-first-phone-call-with-his

NEW ADDRESS

Write a letter and/or postcard to Dr. Reiner Fuellmich:

Dr. Reiner Fuellmich

JVA Lingen

Haupthaus 3

Kaiserstraße 5

D - 49809 Lingen

Germany Note: Only letters and postcards are delivered to Reiner.

Reiner can not receive parcels and books. ***

If you would like to communicate directly with Inka Fuellmich and send support for Reiner’s freedom, please send your letter and/or check to the following address:

Inka Fuellmich

c/o Daisy Papp Mindset Evolution Foundation

13300 S Cleveland Ave

Suite 56

Fort Myers, FL 33907 USA Please be sure to include “Suite 56” in the address to ensure delivery. Your letter will be forwarded to Inka Fuellmich and your support is deposited in the Mindset Evolution Foundation’s special bank account for Reiner’s freedom. Note: Checks can be processed successfully when you write your check “Pay in the order of:” Daisy Papp Mindset Evolution Foundation

Write in the memo Inka and Reiner. Thank you. Thank you for all your support. We have received checks that were not filled out correctly. Please make sure you fill out your check as shown in the sample so that your generous help and support for Reiner’s Freedom can be accepted by the financial institution and deposited into Reiner’s Freedom account. PLEASE SEND CHECKS FROM US FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS. We can securely deposit checks made in US Dollars. Other currencies can not be deposited in Reiner’s Freedom account. The Fuellmich couple Reiner and Inka with the family dogs Annie and Jimbo appreciate you consider donating and helping for Reiner’s freedom. Funds build Reiner’s freedom now. When you do not reside in the US and/or do not have a US bank account you can safely support Reiner’s Freedom with the following links. ****** You can safely and easily send support for Reiner’s freedom with debit or credit card and/ or PayPal:

https://daisypapp.com/dr-reiner-fuellmich You can safely and easily send help for Reiner in Crypto currency here:

https://nowpayments.io/donation/Together You can support for Reiner’s freedom safely and easily here on the ICIC.LAW website: https://icic.law *********

The Fuellmich couple appreciates you donating and helping for Reiner’s freedom. Funds support Dr. Reiner Fuellmich’s freedom.

Thank you

Thank you

Thank you

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