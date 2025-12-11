We thank Hendrik Sodenkamp and Anselm Lenz for visiting Reiner and writing this article

We translated the original article and also used AI during the translation process.

You can find the original German article in its entirety here: https://demokratischerwiderstand.de/artikel/538/besuch-bei-reiner-fuellmich-im-gefaengnis

Sodenkamp & Lenz in Prison with Fuellmich

The world-famous exposer of the Corona terror lie and the illegal state of emergency, Dr. jur. Reiner Fuellmich, has been held as a political prisoner for two years and two months. Sodenkamp and Lenz report from their visit and interview appointment at Bremervoerde Prison with one of the great lawyers and award recipients of the Republic.

The Bremervoerde correctional facility is about an hour from the Autobahn. We drive through flat countryside, past secure forensic clinics and barracks complexes. A feeling arises that we are entering a special zone of the Federal Republic of Germany. On the outskirts of Bremervoerde stands a huge, grey concrete block. New building. Enormous.

In front of the entrance area with massive retractable bollards and undercarriage checks, a middle-aged woman is already waiting alone. She too is here for a visit. Only one person is admitted at a time. Inside, a young woman with a small boy in a stroller is going through the first security check. When she’s finished, the older lady is next. She is waved through – apparently she comes often and is known. Then it’s our turn:

journalists Hendrik Sodenkamp and Anselm Lenz.

Our ID cards are checked. As at airports, the following happens: the German state must have entered something in our police clearance certificates that now appears on the screens. The officers always have to look something up on a second monitor and frown. Same here. We are marked, stigmatized. Our press cards are pushed back through the drawer with the gesture “means nothing to us”.

“Who exactly are you here to see?” asks the officer in the blue prison-service sweater behind the armored glass.

“To Dr Reiner Fuellmich.” “Ah, right!” comes the reply through the intercom.

Phones, cameras, pens and notebooks are not allowed in. “Above all no paper! No note, no pen, not even a tissue, not even a chewing-gum wrapper,” says the sweater and his microphone. But: “15 in hard money are permitted.” Does he mean Swiss francs? Russian roubles? Swedish kronor? No – he means euro coins, as we later discover.

Two honest journalists on their way to a great lawyer – this is what it looks like in the Federal Republic of Germany in 2025

We lock away our few belongings in a small locker – notebook, fine-liner, press cards, ID cards, one mobile phone. After the cheerful body search (“it’s just like at the airport – belt off!”) we are let into the next room where the older lady and three more women with toddlers are waiting. We greet them politely.

The women and the three lovely children clearly know the routine. The three younger women – the kind you wouldn’t notice on the Berlin underground – have visibly dolled themselves and their children up. They are here to visit their husbands, the fathers of their children. Two murderers and one man slaughterer, Fuellmich later tells us.

We sit there, wave to the shy children so they aren’t afraid of us (we obviously don’t fit the usual visitor profile), and look out through the barred window: concrete-walled inner courtyard, security strips like the former Berlin Wall only three times higher, more barbed wire, more concrete. Behind yet more bars and razor wire, an unused-looking football pitch.

On the walls of the waiting room are photos of prison cells – bars and, behind them, a patch of lush green lawn in the yard. This is not the most run-down detention facility we have seen in the Federal Republic in the past six years (some were shockingly dilapidated – the GeSa in Berlin, Kassel prison). This place is clean, freshly painted, comparatively bright. The staff make an effort to be factual and even friendly.

Behind the last armored-glass pane he is already waiting: The great lawyer and truth-teller Reiner Fuellmich

Then heavy blue steel doors are unlocked and we, together with the women and children, are ushered along the visitor corridor and up stairs. Through another armored-glass pane we see Reiner Fuellmich. He smiles, we wave. The last door opens and we walk towards each other, shake hands, greet each other standing. For two years and two months the Federal Republic regime has been holding Dr. jur. Reiner Fuellmich as a political prisoner. Since October 2023.

He is accused of having misappropriated money. Is there anything to it? In any case, it is the oldest trick of collapsing regimes and their public prosecutors: to criminalize opposition figures via their tax returns. In the case of the great civil-rights activist, entrepreneur and peace-demonstration organizer Michael Ballweg, the allegation of deliberate tax errors finally boiled down to about 20 euros (Demokratischer Widerstand reported). That “twenty” wouldn’t have paid for a single square centimeter of Jens Spahn’s perverse-criminal villa deal in Berlin-Dahlem.

Now full concentration on Fuellmich – we have only 60 minutes in this long, windowless visiting room. We take our seats at the table – primary-school staff-room style under neon lights. During our conversation the mothers repeatedly walk beaming to the vending machines behind our table. The three ladies fetch cardboard-cup coffee, Smarties and gummy bears for their men. Coins clink one after another into the machines – 15 euros each time. It is an hour of happiness. The children play in the bare play corner and chew gummy bears. The fathers cuddle and hug them.

Sodenkamp: Mr Fuellmich, how are you?

Dr. Reiner Fuellmich: I’m doing well, all things considered. I exercise a lot and keep fit here. I did gymnastics for many years and that really helps enormously. I’ve also ridden horses and surfed. It’s important to stay active so you don’t deteriorate. And I have to say Bremervörde is considerably better than Goettingen-Rosdorf. I’ve been here since May. The atmosphere is much better, less stress with other inmates, and the guards are in a better mood too. Everyone here is on my side – or rather our side – in terms of content. Corona was one gigantic lie campaign.

Lenz: Mr Fuellmich, may we quote you and reconstruct the

interview from memory?

Fuellmich: Of course. Every single word, without restriction. Pen and paper are forbidden because the drug Spice is supposedly soaked into paper and smuggled in. The dosage is hard to control and there have apparently been heart attacks and other medical issues. But the guards will also testify in my trials – for me. Many of them are deeply uncomfortable with what’s happening in Germany, with the Corona lie and the warmongering. They all vote AfD now. I’ve even signed autographs for some of them in my cell. They say: “That’s for my wife – we’re your fans.”

Sodenkamp: How is contact with the other inmates?

Fuellmich: Also good. I’ve already been able to do some legal work for a few of them. Many only had duty counsel who didn’t represent them properly – some were downright betrayed by those lawyers. As a lawyer I can at least draft applications for them. There are quite a lot of foreigners here – I’d say ninety percent. That helps too, of course. It earns me respect and I get along fine.

Sodenkamp: What crimes are your fellow inmates accused of?

Fuellmich: There are some heavy cases. Murder, attempted murder, grievous bodily harm, manslaughter. Apparently that’s what they do in Germany now – put us all together. I hear it’s the same in England.

Sodenkamp: Is it normal to house you – an alleged fraudster –

together with violent offenders? As far as we could find out, it was different for Michael Ballweg.

Fuellmich: I think it’s fairly normal in Germany. But it’s still better here than in Goettingen-Rosdorf. There I witnessed people being beaten right next to me until the guards came. And I saw two inmates, after announcing it in advance, smash a glass bottle over another inmate’s head – they called him a “gypsy” – so that his eye hung out. The prison pedagogue who should have intervened did nothing. I sued him for it and was then transferred here to Bremervoerde.

At first here in Bremervoerde I even had a telephone in my cell – you can rent one. Since I’m locked in most of the day, I could call my wife who is currently in Mexico with our dogs. I haven’t seen her for two years. Until recently we could talk for long hours. Now that has been forbidden again. The “Hafen” lawyer Justus Hoffmann complained to the prison authorities – first under a false name, then openly – and the phone was taken away. Now I can only speak to my wife twice a week for twenty minutes.

Lenz: What does your daily routine look like here in Bremervoerde?

Fuellmich: Weekdays we are woken at 6 a.m., weekends at 7. We have one hour for breakfast (given to us the evening before). One hour of yard time – the only time we get fresh air.

In the afternoon the cells are unlocked for one hour and we can walk up and down the corridor. My cell is one of twenty on a long wing – ten doors left, ten right. Lunch is actually quite good quality. Otherwise it’s soggy white bread. We can buy extra fruit and vegetables in the prison shop; I do that and keep it in my cell.

I get on well with most inmates. There have been real judicial scandals committed against some of them. I’m currently working on the case of a young man who was treated appallingly, criminally and corruptly by the security authorities and the judiciary.

I started my career as a young lawyer in the public prosecutor’s office. I couldn’t stand the corruption among prosecutors and left. And these are all semi-privatized prisons now – prison is a business. They want to do it like in the USA. People are simply put in pre-trial detention because the money is right.

Sodenkamp: What do you do all day?

Füllmich: I receive 70 to 100 letters and postcards every day and try to answer most of them. Fortunately I have a typewriter in my cell. I have a few standardized lines that are always the same, the rest I write in a more personal style. The letters and the warmth they contain are extremely important for staying stable in here. I also receive the weekly newspaper Demokratischer Widerstand, which makes me very happy every time. How are things with you?

Lenz: For almost every reason you can imagine, we are taking our first printing break from printing in five and a half years. That finally gives us time for long trips and intensive visits like this one. We will continue.

Füllmich: You guys are the toughest out there. I love your clear language. You don’t beat about the bush, you make it understandable for everyone, and you go deep when needed. You are broad and you are the spearhead. You are heroes to me – also because you don’t let yourselves be lured into the Nazi traps set by informants. By the way, I can well imagine that Markus Haintz is an informant (V-Mann).

Lenz: He actively denounced me to BBC propagandist Marianna Spring and deliberately tried to drive a wedge into my British-German family. Not to mention the roughly 40,000 euros in account seizures he engineered against our newspaper and publishing house using all kinds of lawyer tricks. If he hadn’t tricked that money from our company account to his own, DW would have fewer worries right now.

His crowning achievement was trying to force the auction of my GmbH share. Markus Haintz apparently woke up every morning on Mallorca thinking up the next dirty trick against us. Now we are ready – together with the great lawyers Eberhard Schultz and Armin Grimm from the House of Democracy and Human Rights – to go on the counter-offensive and force him into a full main trial.

The mere announcement in court has already made “Maggus” offer a settlement and perhaps even repay some of the stolen money. We’ll see if an agreement is possible. It wouldn’t fail because of us – if he swears under oath that he is no longer an informant and will now act honestly for his clients in the democracy movement.

Füllmich: Bravo! Keep going!

Lenz: We are here for you, Reiner. … Mr. Dr. Fuellmich, what

detention conditions do you face here?

Fuellmich: Thank you for coming. I look forward to the newspaper every week. On TV there’s only the usual propaganda, and the prison library is very thinly stocked. But at least there are a few good authors – I’m reading a lot of Peter Scholl-Latour right now. The letters take a lot of time, and I continue working on cases for fellow inmates. You’ll hear about it – it’s unbelievable what bombs are still going to go off in the German judicial system!

Lenz: You are regarded as the leading lawyer in exposing the Corona lie and the illegal state of emergency, and as almost everyone knows today, your doubts have been vindicated across the board. Suppose we still knew nothing – how would you describe the aims of this conspiracy? Why do people do something like the Corona lie?

Fuellmich: First: population reduction. Second: total control. Third: the strange turn toward transhumanism that follows from that. What was rolled out from 2020 was merely a test run for what is still to come. But those at the top can no longer carry it out. We are too strong. We are too many. And we are too good. Just like you.

Lenz: In your Corona Investigative Committee from summer 2020 you spoke to hundreds of opposition experts. I assume you wouldn’t put your hand in the fire for every single word of every individual. But do you have anything to retract regarding the thrust, the direction and the essential findings of the Committee?

Füllmich: No, I retract absolutely nothing. And I wouldn’t change anything about the experts either.

Lenz: Does the mail reach you reliably?

Füllmich: Overall yes. Sometimes letters and postcards arrive within three days, sometimes it takes weeks. I get 70–100 items every day. I have a typewriter and a standard text to tell everyone how I am and what’s new, then I add the personal part. Some of the mail is highly intelligent – that’s how I stay informed and can piece things together.

Lenz: Of the regime’s accusations against the entrepreneur, civil rights activist, and demonstration organizer Michael Ballweg — who was held in pre-trial detention in Stammheim for nine months starting June 29, 2022 — all that remained at the pronouncement of the verdict were errors in his tax return amounting to €19.52. Or was it maybe one penny more? How much of the accusations against you, Mr. Fuellmich, will ultimately remain?

Fuellmich: Nothing!

Lenz: Really? Zero?

Füllmich: Zero!

Reiner Fuellmich is wearing an older but once high-quality jeans shirt, ordinary trousers and slippers. He does not look like a broken prisoner; his thinking is as quick and firm as ever – no loss of substance. He is not defeated, not refuted, certainly not a criminal; he presents himself to us as the victor of the future. We will continue to follow his statements on the allegedly highly criminal public prosecutor Laue in Goettingen at another time.

Our conversation continues with Fuellmich’s statements on a loan he had taken from the Corona Investigation Committee’s donation fund. At the time of our visit, this had been the basis for his imprisonment for two years and two months.

“I had taken out a loan of 700,000 euros to keep it safe.” He had agreed with the lawyer Viviane Fischer that, going forward, he would join the broadcasts from America via Zoom and no longer wished to be physically present in Germany at Viviane Fischer’s commercial premises on Waldenserstraße in Berlin, where the recordings had taken place up to that point. He explains that he took out a €700,000 loan from the Corona Committee donation funds “to put the money in safety” at a time when the committee was already under massive pressure (bank account terminations, etc.). He had gotten along well with Viviane Fischer, who admittedly had her well-known weaknesses. However, the Hamburg law firm Hafen-Anwälte was basically a branch office of the secret police department for state security and was partly responsible for his fate.

Twice Fischer, Wodarg, Hoffmann, and shady Hamburg law firm:

Conflict in a complex situation or state security?

Just before his departure to the US, the situation had once again become clearer, according to Füllmich. He had already informed Wodarg and the others that he would repay the loan early. At exactly that moment, the Hafen lawyers had reported him to the authorities and even denounced him to the state security department. The loan was secured by the planned and ongoing sale of one of his properties. According to Fuellmich, the complaint by the “Hafen” lawyers (especially Justus Hoffmann) – even involving the political police (Staatsschutz) – was timed exactly to destroy him and his work.

Overall, Fuellmich claimed that this was an attempt to destroy his reputation and his work as an internationally renowned corona pandemic educator. Among many other hardships, his imprisonment ultimately caused the ranch in an Indian reservation in the USA to be sold at a loss.

Fuellmich makes a composed, physically and mentally fit impression. His eyes are a little deeper set than before, revealing, on closer inspection, a shocked depth at the developments of the past almost six years. We too are stressed and shaken by the transformation of large parts of the German state apparatus into a weapon of terror against us and millions of other activists.

Nevertheless Fuellmich is convinced of the integrity of his actions. “My father was a policeman, I come from Bremen. At the Bremen Roland statue I decided to become a lawyer – the Roland stands for justice. My profession has always been about justice, never about making a lot of money – even though I did earn well for a while. I have sued the biggest corporations in the world, as you know. It’s not about money for me.”

The happy wives and children

of murderers and man slaughterers

The heavily made-up and attractively dressed women come one last time from the tables and the play corner, calling across the room in languages we identify as Romanian, Arabic and Ukrainian, asking if their men want another Coca-Cola or Snickers and whether the little ones need more gummy bears.

It is an hour of happiness for them and for the migrant-background fathers who certainly cannot pay child support from prison. They cuddle their children, play in the play corner and kiss their wives who have made themselves especially pretty for them today. – Free Reiner! But time is up.

Black Book Corona –

published by Sodenkamp & Lenz

Even in detention Fuellmich remains vibrant, both a whole man and a sensitive comrade, still practicing law for his fellow inmates. He talks about his wife, his cousin, and good judicial officials. He asks us how we are doing personally, how our newspaper is doing, how our original contributors are doing, how our Berlin colleagues are doing, how the company’s employees are doing, and how our book publishing company is doing. He asks how our loved ones are doing.

Fuellmich emphasizes that he has nothing to retract from the Black Book Corona, compiled from the findings of the Corona Committee and published with his approval since early 2021 by Sodenkamp & Lenz Publishers. This publication remains one of the first major books on the subject and one of the great early achievements of the truth movement.

“End!”, echoes through the long room on the upper floor of the prison wing, where the three mothers with their little children have taken their seats at five widely spaced tables, each with four chairs, along with the elderly lady and her imprisoned husband, a German man in his sixties. We are being ushered out.

Outside the prison gate we drive to the next gas station, write down the interview word-for-word from memory, compare notes and agree on the present version – a journalistic technique that meets professional standards and that professionals like us master excellently. Fortunately our brains are not yet as soft and our souls not as black as those of our mainstream colleagues – that perfidious lying pack, those accomplices of mass murderers and warmongers.

Now strengthen the resistance,

build up DW – and DONATE!

Follow Dr. Reiner Fuellmich’s YouTube channel:

https://www.youtube.com/@ReinerFuellmichNewsNetwork

Write a letter and/or postcard to Dr. Reiner Fuellmich:

JVA Bremervoerde

Dr. Reiner Fuellmich

Am Steinberg 75

D - 27432 Bremervoerde

Germany Note: Only letters and postcards are delivered to Reiner.

Reiner can not receive parcels and books. ***

If you would like to communicate directly with Inka Fuellmich and send support for Reiner’s freedom, please send your letter and/or check to the following address:

Inka Fuellmich

c/o Daisy Papp Mindset Evolution Foundation

13300 S Cleveland Ave

Suite 56

Fort Myers, FL 33907 USA Please be sure to include “Suite 56” in the address to ensure delivery. Your letter will be forwarded to Inka Fuellmich and your support is deposited in the Daisy Papp Mindset Evolution Foundation’s special bank account for Reiner and Inka Fuellmich. Note: Checks can be processed successfully when you write your check “Pay in the order of:” Daisy Papp Mindset Evolution Foundation

Write in the memo Inka and Reiner. Thank you. The Fuellmich couple Reiner and Inka with the family dogs Annie and Jimbo appreciate you consider donating and helping for Reiner’s freedom. Funds build Reiner’s freedom now. ****** You can safely and easily send support for Reiner’s freedom with debit or credit card and/ or PayPal:

https://daisypapp.com/dr-reiner-fuellmich You can safely and easily send help for Reiner in Crypto currency here:

https://nowpayments.io/donation/Together You can support for Reiner’s freedom safely and easily here on the ICIC.LAW website: https://icic.law *********

The Fuellmich couple appreciates you donating and helping for Reiner’s freedom. Funds support Dr. Reiner Fuellmich’s freedom.

Thank you

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Now it is more important than ever that the many good people who are working for the good for humankind, stand together and spread Reiner’s message that we are strong together. For Reiner’s freedom, for humanity’s freedom the Together369 shop is now available. Inka stated: “Weihnachtsgeschenke für ein liebevolles Miteinander” what translates to English “Christmas gifts for a loving togetherness”. Feel free to share and repost far and wide. Together for each other. Together we are strong.