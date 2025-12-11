Dr. Reiner Fuellmich

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grahamlyons's avatar
grahamlyons
Dec 11

Thank you to you both for visiting Reiner. It is heartening that he is keeping positive and in good shape. Well done!

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Sober Christian Gentleman's avatar
Sober Christian Gentleman
Dec 26

I made a 3 part podcast for people to adjust and thrive in jail, because everyone who resists the sustem will be there eventually if we do not dismantle the machine.

In today’s increasingly volatile political and social climate, the line between an ordinary citizen and the "justice system" is becoming dangerously thin. As someone who has been arrested over two dozen times due to my political activism—yet never convicted of a single crime—I have seen the belly of the beast. My experiences have taught me that the "process" is often the punishment. Whether you are a political dissident or someone caught in the wrong place at the wrong time, understanding the survival skills necessary for the street, jail, and prison is no longer elective; it is essential for the modern gentleman who wishes to remain free and intact.

Let me explain:

https://open.substack.com/pub/soberchristiangentlemanpodcast/p/s3-ep-6-pt-1of-3-be-prepared-for-cc1

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