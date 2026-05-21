Dr. Reiner Fuellmich

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INGRID C DURDEN's avatar
INGRID C DURDEN
5h

You are very positive and I hope you are right. I never liked Trump. But may be since you are outside the US you have a better view on things. I hope and pray you are right. And I hope and pray for Germany, too

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SFSD123's avatar
SFSD123
4h

Wow, that is a very interesting theory you have Dr. Fuellmich, I wish that I could be so optimistic about the near future. I never voted for Trump, but I will admit that I wanted him (I prayed for him) to win. Once he took office I immediately began to regret any support I had given, as he and his minions went to work immediately to dismantle any hope we had for resisting the present tyranny.

I will continue to mention you in my prayers Dr., I only hope that the demons in charge of your prison are not poisoning you or threatening your family.

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