Dear friends,

This second of four statements serves the purpose of discussing with you what is happening in the Middle east, in particular in Iran. But I do want to emphasize that it is us who can do anything. We are the people, we are the cavalry. But it is obvious, at least to me, that there are good forces, some call them “White hats”, and that there is a higher power, or as the Indians call it, the Great Spirit, that are supporting our quest for truth and justice. As you know, I like the North American Indians view of there being a Great Spirit which is in everything in nature and in us and which connects us with each other and everything in nature.

So what is it with President Trump? Is he still on track or has he gone off the rails? This question seems to be dividing the resistance on our side of the fence. Those who believe that he’s off course and has lost his marbles accuse him of not having a plan for Iran and no exit strategy. Rather, they say he’s under orders of Satanyahu, as the Turks call Netanyahu, and his deep state monsters who are pursuing their insane idea of a Greater Israel, whatever it takes. This view obviously has its roots in Netanyahu’s often quoted bragging that he and Israel have full control over the US Congress and therefore of the entire United States. This loudmouth talk in turn has its foundation in the fact that strange organizations like AIPAC have indeed been able to make sure over the years that almost every member of Congress got there with the help of AIPAC money (which in reality is not really Israeli, but laundered US money).

However, I do not believe that this is still the case. It was, yes, under Trump’s predecessors it was the case, but it has changed under Trump. My view of Trump relies on a closer look at the totality of the evidence and on a closer look at what is really going on in Iran. Thus far, Trump made all the right moves. He destroyed wokeism, closed the borders and deported illegal aliens, many of whom were criminals. He left WHO and effectively with it, the United Nations, and he has ended the CO2 climate hoax in the US. He just destroyed NATO and he’s well on his way destroying the utterly corrupt EU. Most Eastern European members are about to leave this union of corruption and child abuse anyway. And as you know, Trump has this new national security strategy been providing support to the resistance in Europe, especially to the political parties in Eastern Europe, but also in France, Britain and Germany who are standing up against this EU corruption. Or as Trump might put it, this EU shithole.

And then there’s something else I remember, a remark that Trump made a few weeks ago when Germany’s Pinocchio Chancellor Mertz visited Washington. He said that Obama had sent two 747s to Tehran that were loaded with cash. I believe he said 230 or even 260 billion US dollars. If I connect this remark to another piece of information, according to which Tehran is a kind of safe for the transnational deep state, not just for money, but also for those parts of the Epstein files that have not been made public yet, then it seems obvious to me that he, unlike Israel, is not attacking Iran, but only the field office the transnational deep state has there.

And then there’s another piece of information that fits right in. It is the fact that Obama, Hillary Clinton, John Kerry and others sold uranium to Iran, which then found its way to other deep states in Russia and North Korea. The original uranium in Iran still has a kind of signature that identifies it as the uranium from the US sale of uranium one and therefore leads directly to Obama, Hillary Clinton, John Kerry and others. And that is what Trump, in my view, is really after. The movie “The Sum of All Fears” gives you a pretty good idea of what’s playing out right now with a happy ending, of course.

I also believe that Trump is killing two birds with one stone in the Middle east, both the Iranian and the Israeli field offices of the Deep state. According to info that I believe is very credible, the damage, the war damage done in Israel has been far greater than the mainstream media let on. And this may very well lead to the Israeli people, those who are not part of the deep state (and I think that’s the majority), to the Israeli people finally doing something about what is going on in their country. By the way, I also believe that there’s not really a fight between Trump and Tucker Carlson and several others. Rather, I believe that this is almost the same situation that we had a couple of months ago, this, I believe, staged fight between Elon Musk and Trump.

That’s why I believe that Trump allows Tucker Carlson to say things that he himself cannot say quite yet. And another by the way: I also believe that Trump is an intelligent man. He is not stupid. And this is not just based on what I’ve been seeing, but it’s also based on a comment that RFK Jr. made a couple of weeks ago, either in an interview or in a public speech in Texas. He said something to the effect that Trump is smart, has an almost photographic memory and has a very good instinct. If I remember correctly, he also said that Trump is, along with his uncle JFK, the best president the US has ever had. So I believe he’s still on track.

I also believe that Trump, Putin, and maybe Xi Jinping are cooperating or coordinating their efforts behind the scenes in some way. An Australian friend who is always very well informed just confirmed to me that the stories I heard about Putin’s adrenochrome task force are true and that Putin did indeed say: “There is a very strong desire among Western elites to freeze the status quo, the unjust state of international affairs. They are used to filling their bellies with human flesh and their pockets with money for centuries, but they must realize that the vampire ball is ending”. And a member of his task force is quoted as saying: “Putin has been waiting for decades to light the match. We hope the day comes soon”.

This does not sound bad to me at all, on the contrary. In my next statement, the third of four, I’ll explain why, based on my civil complaint and on the accompanying motion for a preliminary injunction, I’ll be out of here either at the end of May or the beginning of June. That’s why I am saying now, I’ll see you all very, very soon, my friends.

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