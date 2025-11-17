Strong words for Reiner's Freedom
More and more international voices
Andrew Bridgen, former MP, member of parliament, arrived to Bremervorde to visit Dr. Reiner Fuellmich on November 7th 2025. Andrew made a real effort and traveled to Germany from the UK to meet and speak with Reiner face to face.
Djamila le Pair, renowned journalist from the Netherlands and activist Susan Standfield from Canada accompanied Andrew Bridgen. Djamila arrived from Amsterdam and Susan flew in from London. A friendly couple from Denmark greeted the international guests before the facility in Bremervoerde.
Today we share with you the zoom meeting we recorded where Andrew, Djamila and Susan share their experience and emotional thoughts regarding the visit and outlook for Reiner.
Thank you
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You can watch the video by clicking on the image above or you can watch the conversation with Andrew Bridgen, Djamila le Pair and Susan Standfield on the Reiner Fuellmich News Network YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dsRK16utkVI
There is much motion in the activities for Reiner’s freedom and we publish the progress as soon as we can. Thank you for all your support, the many loving and empowering letters to Reiner and Inka and thank you for all the good vibes, thoughts and prayers.
We keep you posted.
Write a letter and/or postcard to Dr. Reiner Fuellmich:
JVA Bremervoerde
Dr. Reiner Fuellmich
Am Steinberg 75
D - 27432 Bremervoerde
Germany
Note: Only letters and postcards are delivered to Reiner. Books or parcels are not delivered to Reiner.
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If you would like to communicate directly with Inka Fuellmich and send support for Reiner’s freedom, please send your letter and/or donation to the following address:
Inka Fuellmich
c/o Daisy Papp Mindset Evolution Foundation
13300 S Cleveland Ave
Suite 56
Fort Myers, FL 33907 USA
Please be sure to include “Suite 56” in the address to ensure delivery. Your letter will be forwarded to Inka Fuellmich and your support is deposited in the Daisy Papp Mindset Evolution Foundation’s special bank account for Reiner and Inka Fuellmich.
Note: Checks can be processed successfully when you write your check “Pay in the order of:” Daisy Papp Mindset Evolution Foundation.
Write in the memo Inka and Reiner. Thank you.
The Fuellmich couple Reiner and Inka with the family dogs Annie and Jimbo appreciate you consider donating and helping for Reiner’s freedom.
Funds build the basis for a successful appeal on the court’s opinion and help with the legal fees for Reiner’s freedom.
Thank you
Thank you
Thank you
Follow Dr. Reiner Fuellmich’s YouTube channel:
https://www.youtube.com/@ReinerFuellmichNewsNetwork
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You can safely and easily send support for Reiner’s freedom with debit or credit card and/ or PayPal:
https://daisypapp.com/dr-reiner-fuellmich
You can safely and easily send help for Reiner in Crypto currency here:
https://nowpayments.io/donation/Together
You can support for Reiner’s freedom safely and easily here on the ICIC.LAW website:
https://icic.law
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Can't say this enough: Divide and rule! Agents provocateurs anyone, FALSE FLAGS, propaganda social engineering psyops? Keeping us proles at each others' throats while the globalist technocrat predators laugh all the way to the BIS and The Bank of Rothschild's!
OMG Mark Crispin Miller, Reiner Fuellmich and Arno Van Kessel! Punished for pursuing/sharing the truth! Praying daily that all persecuted 'Messengers of Truth', targeted individuals, will be free ASAP and those who lost their lives will be vindicated and never forgotten.
Without freedom of speech and expression, there is nothing but a 'boot stamping on your face forever', total tyranny and slavery! Free speech must be protected and preserved at all costs!
http://citizensforfreespeech.org/
http://thefire.org/
This horrifying Congress Critters, Gates, Governor 'Gruesome Newscum', 'Lone Scum', Soros, 'Benedict' Biden and Harris and even Trump, Vance, and 'Ramaswampy' et al are blatant fully owned and operated puppets of their globalist technocrat parasite masters same as other numerous 'PUBLIC SERPENTS' infesting by design from above, the bureaucratic apparatus.
Can't say this often enough! The Military/Industrial Complex and the Biowarfare/industrial Complex, WEF agenda and the evils assaulting humanity are from one and the same source - it is the 99% against the diabolical GREED of the 0.01% who should not be in charge of anything!
And BIG pHARMa is an arsenal making permanently sickly addicted slaves dependent on their products - the complete opposite of actual health.
Peddling pure poison! Folks have to wake up to reality: health comes from organic diet, daily exercise and clean living and never from a needle or a pill except in dire, rare traumatic injuries.
Can't say this often enough!
It was NEVER about health! The Powers That Should Not Be were ALWAYS about they want you DEAD or a SLAVE! This is a painful truth to accept but we the people must wake up and fight back! And toxic injections/pills were/are a huge part of their arsenal! Mistakes were not made!
KEEP FIGHTING! All the perps who pushed this greatest crime against humanity, all the way down to the local level, must get their comeuppances!
Proudly ANTI-VAXX! Reiterating for the sake of newbies and to support this post.
Ban all vaccine jabs! There has never been a 'safe and effective' vaccine since Edward Jenner's fraud over 200 years ago as per 'Dissolving Illusions' by Suzanne Humphries and 'Turtles All the Way Down' by Anonymous. Health can never come from a needle or pills, but from healthy eating, healthy exercise and healthy living! http://virustruth.net/
JAB INJURIES: GROSS CALAMARI BLOOD CLOTS/AUTISM TSUNAMI/SADS/TURBO CANCER/BIZARRE TERMINAL ILLNESSES: More tragic victims of the ruling parasite genocidal enslavement agenda, sacrificed on the altar of psychopathic greed and hatred of humanity.
PSYCHOPATHS! MEGALOMANIACS!
The monsters in human skin suits who rule the world get a sadistic vampiric thrill and boost from perpetrating the vilest most demonic crimes against the most vulnerable (babies and small children) and then corrupting the system to get away with it scot free! We the People must stop them, there are a lot more of us than them!
Please check out this substack! http://ponerology.substack.com/
BURN BACK BETTER!
CREATIVITY! ARTISTRY! IMAGINATION! SPIRITUALITY! HUMOR! LOVING KINDNESS! These are the best ways to fight THEM!
HELL NO TO STARGATE! HELL NO TO DEEPSEEK! HELL NO TO AI! http://technocracy.news/
Life everywhere is being assaulted by THE TECHNOCRATIC OMNIWAR! RESIST! DO NOT CONSENT TO ALL THINGS DIGITAL, 'SMART', AI, 5G, NO CASH - ALL OF IT! http://dhughes.substack.com/ Technocrat ruling class psychos get a sadistic thrill from their powers over life and death and hurting all who stand in their way and they need the resources worldwide to build their digital total slavery control grids (herd survivors into 15 minute city digital prisons)!
AI is designed to be anti-human/anti-life programmed by technocrat control freak psychos - garbage in = garbage out. Everyone got along just fine without all these absurd and downright satanic electronic gadgets that did not exist until recently. NOBODY NEEDS THIS AI CRAP!
Bless and thank you for doing what you do.
Thank you to you all for your inspirational support for Reiner.