Andrew Bridgen, former MP, member of parliament, arrived to Bremervorde to visit Dr. Reiner Fuellmich on November 7th 2025. Andrew made a real effort and traveled to Germany from the UK to meet and speak with Reiner face to face.

Djamila le Pair, renowned journalist from the Netherlands and activist Susan Standfield from Canada accompanied Andrew Bridgen. Djamila arrived from Amsterdam and Susan flew in from London. A friendly couple from Denmark greeted the international guests before the facility in Bremervoerde.

Today we share with you the zoom meeting we recorded where Andrew, Djamila and Susan share their experience and emotional thoughts regarding the visit and outlook for Reiner.

Thank you

Thank you

Thank you

You can watch the video by clicking on the image above or you can watch the conversation with Andrew Bridgen, Djamila le Pair and Susan Standfield on the Reiner Fuellmich News Network YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dsRK16utkVI

There is much motion in the activities for Reiner’s freedom and we publish the progress as soon as we can. Thank you for all your support, the many loving and empowering letters to Reiner and Inka and thank you for all the good vibes, thoughts and prayers.

We keep you posted.

Write a letter and/or postcard to Dr. Reiner Fuellmich:

JVA Bremervoerde

Dr. Reiner Fuellmich

Am Steinberg 75

D - 27432 Bremervoerde

Germany

Note: Only letters and postcards are delivered to Reiner. Books or parcels are not delivered to Reiner.

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If you would like to communicate directly with Inka Fuellmich and send support for Reiner’s freedom, please send your letter and/or donation to the following address:

Inka Fuellmich

c/o Daisy Papp Mindset Evolution Foundation

13300 S Cleveland Ave

Suite 56

Fort Myers, FL 33907 USA

Please be sure to include “Suite 56” in the address to ensure delivery. Your letter will be forwarded to Inka Fuellmich and your support is deposited in the Daisy Papp Mindset Evolution Foundation’s special bank account for Reiner and Inka Fuellmich.

Note: Checks can be processed successfully when you write your check “Pay in the order of:” Daisy Papp Mindset Evolution Foundation.

Write in the memo Inka and Reiner. Thank you.

The Fuellmich couple Reiner and Inka with the family dogs Annie and Jimbo appreciate you consider donating and helping for Reiner’s freedom.

Funds build the basis for a successful appeal on the court’s opinion and help with the legal fees for Reiner’s freedom.

Thank you

Thank you

Thank you

Follow Dr. Reiner Fuellmich’s YouTube channel:

https://www.youtube.com/@ReinerFuellmichNewsNetwork

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You can safely and easily send support for Reiner’s freedom with debit or credit card and/ or PayPal:

https://daisypapp.com/dr-reiner-fuellmich

You can safely and easily send help for Reiner in Crypto currency here:

https://nowpayments.io/donation/Together

You can support for Reiner’s freedom safely and easily here on the ICIC.LAW website:

https://icic.law

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