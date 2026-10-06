Dear readers, dear followers, dear supporters, dear friends,

Comments on YouTube and direct messages make it increasingly clear how important it is that Dr. Reiner Fuellmich’s voice can be heard and understood in languages beyond the German and English in which his interviews and statements are usually recorded and published.

The Mindset Evolution Foundation team has created a video tutorial that may help you with this.

You can watch the video by clicking the link or the thumbnail. We also include screenshots in this article in six languages: English, German, Spanish, French, Italian, and Portuguese.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jCF1LpdPFJs

Many of you know how time-consuming it is to create subtitles, translate them, time-stamp them, and insert them correctly into Dr. Reiner Fuellmich’s interviews and statements.

Thank you for your patience, flexibility, and continued loyalty and support for Reiner’s Freedom.

May the video mentioned in this article be helpful for you to follow Dr. Reiner Fuellmich’s statements and interviews.

How to turn on subtitles in English?

Wie aktiviere ich Untertitel auf Deutsch?

¿Cómo activo los subtítulos en español?

Comment activer les sous-titres en français?

Come attivo i sottotitoli in italiano?

Como ativo as legendas em português?

Let us know how helpful you find this. Again, all your help, support, love, and good energy are very much appreciated.

Thank you

Thank you

Thank you

Write a letter and/or postcard to Dr. Reiner Fuellmich:

JVA Bremervoerde

Dr. Reiner Fuellmich

Am Steinberg 75

D - 27432 Bremervoerde

Germany Note: Only letters and postcards are delivered to Reiner.

Reiner can not receive parcels and books. ***

If you would like to communicate directly with Inka Fuellmich and send support for Reiner’s freedom, please send your letter and/or check to the following address:

Inka Fuellmich

c/o Daisy Papp Mindset Evolution Foundation

13300 S Cleveland Ave

Suite 56

Fort Myers, FL 33907 USA Please be sure to include “Suite 56” in the address to ensure delivery. Your letter will be forwarded to Inka Fuellmich and your support is deposited in the Mindset Evolution Foundation’s special bank account for Reiner’s freedom. Note: Checks can be processed successfully when you write your check “Pay in the order of:” Daisy Papp Mindset Evolution Foundation

Write in the memo Inka and Reiner. Thank you. Thank you for all your support. We have received checks that were not filled out correctly. Please make sure you fill out your check as shown in the sample so that your generous help and support for Reiner’s Freedom can be accepted by the financial institution and deposited into Reiner’s Freedom account. PLEASE SEND CHECKS FROM US FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS. We can securely deposit checks made in US Dollars. Other currencies can not be deposited in Reiner’s Freedom account. The Fuellmich couple Reiner and Inka with the family dogs Annie and Jimbo appreciate you consider donating and helping for Reiner’s freedom. Funds build Reiner’s freedom now. When you do not reside in the US and/or do not have a US bank account you can safely support Reiner’s Freedom with the following links. ****** You can safely and easily send support for Reiner’s freedom with debit or credit card and/ or PayPal:

https://daisypapp.com/dr-reiner-fuellmich You can safely and easily send help for Reiner in Crypto currency here:

https://nowpayments.io/donation/Together You can support for Reiner’s freedom safely and easily here on the ICIC.LAW website: https://icic.law *********

The Fuellmich couple appreciates you donating and helping for Reiner’s freedom. Funds support Dr. Reiner Fuellmich’s freedom.

Thank you

Thank you

Thank you

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