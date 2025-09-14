Take a Breather
Clever questions asked
Reiner takes a breather and inspires us to do the same
We chose the badminton image as Reiner plays well and has the opportunity to play at times. Guards supervise the activity.
After yesterday’s extensive voice memo where Dr. Reiner Fuellmich explains more and more details regarding his current situation he suggested that he shares an in-between voice memo.
Today's statement contains some really clever questions that can be considered food for thought. Since Reiner's goal is to publish his voice memos as quickly as possible, we focus not on writing articles but prioritize audio post-production and video creation. We look forward to the time where we can prioritize writing more.
You can click on the video image to listen to Reiner’s voice note premiering tonight, September 14th 2025 at 9pm Eastern.
Alternatively you can click this link https://youtu.be/dtwoJPqlagg and watch/listen on YouTube.
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Write a letter and/or postcard to Dr. Reiner Fuellmich:
JVA Bremervoerde
Dr. Reiner Fuellmich
Am Steinberg 75
D - 27432 Bremervoerde
Germany
Note: Only letters and postcards are delivered to Reiner. Books or parcels are not delivered to Reiner.
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If you would like to communicate directly with Inka Fuellmich and send support for Reiner’s freedom and Reiner’s legal expenses, please send your letter and/or donation to the following address:
Inka Fuellmich
c/o Daisy Papp Mindset Evolution Foundation
13300 S Cleveland Ave
Suite 56
Fort Myers, FL 33907 USA
Please be sure to include “Suite 56” in the address to ensure delivery. Your letter will be forwarded to Inka Fuellmich and your support is deposited in the Mindset Evolution Foundation’s special bank account for Reiner’s freedom.
Note: Checks can be processed successfully when you write your check “Pay in the order of:” Daisy Papp Mindset Evolution Foundation.
Write in the memo Inka and Reiner. Thank you.
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You can safely and easily send support for Reiner's freedom with debit or credit card and/ or PayPal: https://daisypapp.com/dr-reiner-fuellmich
You can safely and easily send help for Reiner in Crypto currency here: https://nowpayments.io/donation/Together
You can support for Reiner's freedom safely and easily here on the ICIC.LAW website: https://icic.law
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The Fuellmich couple Reiner and Inka with the family dogs Annie and Jimbo appreciate you consider donating and helping for Reiner's freedom so they can reunite.
Funds build the basis for a successful appeal on the court's opinion and help with the legal fees for Reiner’s freedom.
Thank you
Thank you
Thank you
Thank you Reiner, always good to hear your voice. It feels like the tide is definitely turning.
Breathe in God & breathe out all else. Dr. Reiner, I hold you & your wife in my prayers daily. Dear Lord, deliver us from evil & help us to continue to speak Truth to tyranny. Blessings & gratitude to you Dr. Reiner for leading the way. In God we Trust …