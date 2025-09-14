Reiner takes a breather and inspires us to do the same

We chose the badminton image as Reiner plays well and has the opportunity to play at times. Guards supervise the activity.

After yesterday’s extensive voice memo where Dr. Reiner Fuellmich explains more and more details regarding his current situation he suggested that he shares an in-between voice memo.

Today's statement contains some really clever questions that can be considered food for thought. Since Reiner's goal is to publish his voice memos as quickly as possible, we focus not on writing articles but prioritize audio post-production and video creation. We look forward to the time where we can prioritize writing more.

You can click on the video image to listen to Reiner’s voice note premiering tonight, September 14th 2025 at 9pm Eastern.

Alternatively you can click this link https://youtu.be/dtwoJPqlagg and watch/listen on YouTube.

Write a letter and/or postcard to Dr. Reiner Fuellmich:

JVA Bremervoerde

Dr. Reiner Fuellmich

Am Steinberg 75

D - 27432 Bremervoerde

Germany Note: Only letters and postcards are delivered to Reiner. Books or parcels are not delivered to Reiner. +++

If you would like to communicate directly with Inka Fuellmich and send support for Reiner’s freedom and Reiner’s legal expenses, please send your letter and/or donation to the following address:

Inka Fuellmich

c/o Daisy Papp Mindset Evolution Foundation

13300 S Cleveland Ave

Suite 56

Fort Myers, FL 33907 USA Please be sure to include “Suite 56” in the address to ensure delivery. Your letter will be forwarded to Inka Fuellmich and your support is deposited in the Mindset Evolution Foundation’s special bank account for Reiner’s freedom. Note: Checks can be processed successfully when you write your check “Pay in the order of:” Daisy Papp Mindset Evolution Foundation.

Write in the memo Inka and Reiner. Thank you. ++++++ You can safely and easily send support for Reiner's freedom with debit or credit card and/ or PayPal: https://daisypapp.com/dr-reiner-fuellmich You can safely and easily send help for Reiner in Crypto currency here: https://nowpayments.io/donation/Together You can support for Reiner's freedom safely and easily here on the ICIC.LAW website: https://icic.law +++++++++