Dr. Reiner Fuellmich

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Esty's avatar
Esty
Sep 15

Thank you Reiner, always good to hear your voice. It feels like the tide is definitely turning.

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1 reply by Dr. Reiner Fuellmich
Susan P ...'s avatar
Susan P ...
Sep 15

Breathe in God & breathe out all else. Dr. Reiner, I hold you & your wife in my prayers daily. Dear Lord, deliver us from evil & help us to continue to speak Truth to tyranny. Blessings & gratitude to you Dr. Reiner for leading the way. In God we Trust …

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