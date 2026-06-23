Dr. Reiner Fuellmich

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grahamlyons's avatar
grahamlyons
8h

Good article. “Kafkaesque” is an apt description of the uber-corrupt process that Reiner has been subject to. Yes, as she notes, Reiner’s activity was perceived as damaging to German state security. Translated: he was exposing the massive Convid1984 scam and the deadly Covax, and most governments, particularly in “the West” were (and still are) up to their democidal necks in it. They were/are keen to continue this activity without proper scrutiny…and particularly without proper justice and retribution.

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remoteviewer57's avatar
remoteviewer57
9h

The Persecution Was Inevitable For Standing Up Against A Satanic Plan To Change & Reduce All Of The Native Caucasian & Native Black And Natives In The West At Least To Nothing. The 500 Million Including East Indian & The Orientals Are Used To Living In A Subjugated Society And Seen As More Compliant To Being Owned.

Your Replacements For The New World Order “RETENTION PLAN” “Under 500 Million” (See Georgia Guidestones)” Work Force Are Being Brought Here At Your Expense To Comply With Their Overlord’s To Take Us Out As Occasion Would Permit.

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