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We have been able to set up a new YouTube channel for Reiner Fuellmich in Reiner's name. We will upload videos on The Reiner Fuellmich News Network that are related to Reiner's situation and are support for Reiner's freedom and for Reiner’s wife Inka’s health. All publications are curated in Reiner's spirit.

Thank you all for your encouraging and caring messages you post in the comments section for Reiner. All your emails, letters and donations mean the world for Reiner and Inka. Your support is greatly appreciated and is big help for the Fuellmich family.

Experts from around the world are watching Reiner's situation, because this case affects all humanity. What is happening with Reiner's not-justice does not show for a functioning constitutional state. We, the people are many. Peacefully and consistently, we present and communicate the vision we have for a good world that is good for all people.

Together for Each Other.

If you would like to communicate directly with Inka Fuellmich and support Reiner’s freedom, please send your letter and/or donation to the following address:

Inka Fuellmich c/o Daisy Papp Mindset Evolution Foundation 13300 S Cleveland Ave Suite 56 Fort Myers, FL 33907 USA

Please be sure to include “Suite 56” in the address to ensure delivery. Your letter will be forwarded to Inka Fuellmich.

Please consider donating and helping for Reiner's freedom and Inka's health.

Funds build the basis for a successful appeal against the court's opinion. Thank you.

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