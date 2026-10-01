Yes, this is interview is in German.

Alexa Schnackenberg recently visited Dr. Reiner Fuellmich in Bremervoerde. Today, September 30, 2026 the two met for a live-streamed interview.

Dr. Reiner Fuellmich’s story is stunning — so full of reversals that, if it were not actually happening, one might ask: who wrote this screenplay?

We know it is challenging for English-speaking supporters, readers, and friends to follow a German interview. Still, this is an important moment while history is being made — right now, in real life.

It is not always easy to turn on YouTube’s subtitle function, so today we are sharing screen-photos that may help you listen to Reiner’s voice, stay connected, and read the auto-generated — imperfect — English subtitles.

On YouTube, hover over the settings wheel and click.

A drop menu becomes visible and you can click on Subtitles/CC.

Now you can click on German (auto-generated).

Then click again on German (auto-generated). The following menu points show in the next screen photo:

Now click on Auto-translate as shown in the oval with the arrow.

Now you can see many languages in the scroll menu. Choose your language for auto-translated subtitles.

The auto-translated subtitles are visible now. Keep in mind that the translation is not perfect yet this gives you the opportunity to know what Dr. Fuellmich tells in this historic interview.

A Bridge Across Languages: Alexa Schnackenberg Talks with Dr. Reiner Fuellmich from Bremervoerde

Alexa Schnackenberg recently visited Dr. Reiner Fuellmich in Bremervoerde. On 30 September 2026 the two sat down for a live-streamed conversation — in German — that his supporters are now circulating as a first-hand update from not-freedom.

The interview is titled, in the livestream listing, Reiner Füllmich LIVE – Der Mensch, der Fall, die offenen Fragen (“The human, the case, the open questions”). Schnackenberg framed the evening as a bridge: between people who have followed every hearing for years, and people who still ask the simplest questions — who is he, why is he in prison, and how long has he been there?

Fuellmich introduced himself as a lawyer of more than three decades, admitted in Germany and, since the early 1990s, also in California. He spoke about studying law in Germany and the United States, teaching Anglo-American law, and working under Professor Erwin Deutsch in Goettingen on liability and damages. Much of his practice, he said, was consumer protection: representing individuals and small businesses against large companies and banks.

From there the conversation moved into the themes that have defined his public case. He argued that German prosecutors are bound by instructions, cited the European Court of Justice’s 2019 finding on European arrest warrants, and described judges as subject to career pressure through evaluations by court presidents. He used older bank and Volkswagen examples to explain why, in his view, suing powerful institutions inside Germany often leads nowhere.

Thanks for reading! Help spread the word! Share

Schnackenberg also spoke personally. She said she had interviewed him before contact broke off in October 2023, and that a recent visit — including being able to greet him in person — had meant a great deal. Fuellmich answered that such visits help him endure conditions that, as he put it, no one would call pleasant.

For English-speaking readers this stream is not easy work. YouTube’s auto-captions are imperfect. Screen-photos above and the following link are meant to make it easier to listen anyway — to hear the voice, not only the translation.

This article is a language bridge, not a court record. The legal facts of the Goettingen proceedings are scandalous; the livestream offers Fuellmich and Schnackenberg speaking in their own words — in real time, from Bremervoerde.

You can listen to and watch the interview by clicking on the link or the video image:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pyZ2arXk8HU&t=530s

Write a letter and/or postcard to Dr. Reiner Fuellmich:

JVA Bremervoerde

Dr. Reiner Fuellmich

Am Steinberg 75

D - 27432 Bremervoerde

Germany Note: Only letters and postcards are delivered to Reiner.

Reiner can not receive parcels and books. ***

If you would like to communicate directly with Inka Fuellmich and send support for Reiner’s freedom, please send your letter and/or check to the following address:

Inka Fuellmich

c/o Daisy Papp Mindset Evolution Foundation

13300 S Cleveland Ave

Suite 56

Fort Myers, FL 33907 USA Please be sure to include “Suite 56” in the address to ensure delivery. Your letter will be forwarded to Inka Fuellmich and your support is deposited in the Mindset Evolution Foundation’s special bank account for Reiner’s freedom. Note: Checks can be processed successfully when you write your check “Pay in the order of:” Daisy Papp Mindset Evolution Foundation

Write in the memo Inka and Reiner. Thank you. Thank you for all your support. We have received checks that were not filled out correctly. Please make sure you fill out your check as shown in the sample so that your generous help and support for Reiner’s Freedom can be accepted by the financial institution and deposited into Reiner’s Freedom account. PLEASE SEND CHECKS FROM US FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS. We can securely deposit checks made in US Dollars. Other currencies can not be deposited in Reiner’s Freedom account. The Fuellmich couple Reiner and Inka with the family dogs Annie and Jimbo appreciate you consider donating and helping for Reiner’s freedom. Funds build Reiner’s freedom now. When you do not reside in the US and/or do not have a US bank account you can safely support Reiner’s Freedom with the following links. ****** You can safely and easily send support for Reiner’s freedom with debit or credit card and/ or PayPal:

https://daisypapp.com/dr-reiner-fuellmich You can safely and easily send help for Reiner in Crypto currency here:

https://nowpayments.io/donation/Together You can support for Reiner’s freedom safely and easily here on the ICIC.LAW website: https://icic.law *********

The Fuellmich couple appreciates you donating and helping for Reiner’s freedom. Funds support Dr. Reiner Fuellmich’s freedom.

Thank you

Thank you

Thank you

Share