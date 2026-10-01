Dr. Reiner Fuellmich

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Unjabbed Mick (UK)'s avatar
Unjabbed Mick (UK)
Oct 1

We, in the UK, stand with Reiner all the way! Good luck on finding some honesty and compassion in the German legal system!

Unjabbed mick (UK Patriot)

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D Mud's avatar
D Mud
Oct 1

One of the most important people of our time is giving what may be some of the most important testimony of our time.

It is being translated and transmitted around the world—in virtually every language except English.

Why?

Who is controlling what information reaches the English-speaking public?

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