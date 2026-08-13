Dr. Reiner Fuellmich

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Ollie
8h

Thank you for your persistence and dedication, humanity owes you a huge debt of gratitude, you have saved many lives.

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Anna
8h

Praying for Reiner!❤️❤️❤️

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