There are two developments we want to share with you, dear friends, dear supporters, dear readers.

1. The hearing on early release: Next Week

The hearing at which the court will rule on the two-thirds rule is set for next week.

Under German law (§ 57 of the Criminal Code), a court may suspend the rest of a prison sentence on probation once two-thirds of it has been served. The court weighs the circumstances of the case, how the prisoner has conducted himself in custody, and his prospects after release. If it rules in his favor, Dr. Fuellmich could be released on probation.

We will report the outcome as soon as it is public.

Two important updates on Dr. Reiner Fuellmich.

2. Mold in the cell confirmed by laboratory analysis

Dr. Fuellmich’s defense team had a sample taken from his sub-terrain cell and sent it to an independent laboratory. The analysis confirms that the cell is contaminated with mold.

This had been raised before, and it is now documented by a laboratory. The defense will make use of the finding.

Thank you for your continued support and attention. We will keep you informed.

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Write a letter and/or postcard to Dr. Reiner Fuellmich:

Dr. Reiner Fuellmich

JVA Lingen

Haupthaus 3

Kaiserstraße 5

D - 49809 Lingen

Germany Note: Only letters and postcards are delivered to Reiner.

Reiner can not receive parcels and books. ***

If you would like to communicate directly with Inka Fuellmich and send support for Reiner’s freedom, please send your letter and/or check to the following address:

Inka Fuellmich

c/o Daisy Papp Mindset Evolution Foundation

13300 S Cleveland Ave

Suite 56

Fort Myers, FL 33907 USA Please be sure to include “Suite 56” in the address to ensure delivery. Your letter will be forwarded to Inka Fuellmich and your support is deposited in the Mindset Evolution Foundation’s special bank account for Reiner’s freedom. Note: Checks can be processed successfully when you write your check “Pay in the order of:” Daisy Papp Mindset Evolution Foundation

Write in the memo Inka and Reiner. Thank you. Thank you for all your support. We have received checks that were not filled out correctly. Please make sure you fill out your check as shown in the sample so that your generous help and support for Reiner’s Freedom can be accepted by the financial institution and deposited into Reiner’s Freedom account. PLEASE SEND CHECKS FROM US FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS. We can securely deposit checks made in US Dollars. Other currencies can not be deposited in Reiner’s Freedom account. The Fuellmich couple Reiner and Inka with the family dogs Annie and Jimbo appreciate you consider donating and helping for Reiner’s freedom. Funds build Reiner’s freedom now. When you do not reside in the US and/or do not have a US bank account you can safely support Reiner’s Freedom with the following links. ****** You can safely and easily send support for Reiner’s freedom with debit or credit card and/ or PayPal:

https://daisypapp.com/dr-reiner-fuellmich You can safely and easily send help for Reiner in Crypto currency here:

https://nowpayments.io/donation/Together You can support for Reiner’s freedom safely and easily here on the ICIC.LAW website: https://icic.law *********

The Fuellmich couple appreciates you donating and helping for Reiner’s freedom. Funds support Dr. Reiner Fuellmich’s freedom.

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