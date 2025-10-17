Dr. Reiner Fuellmich

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Manett M's avatar
Manett M
Oct 17

Unbelievable what's going on ❗❣️

We are with you and sending you strength and power to get through this too, and be safe and out soon 🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼❣️❣️❣️

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Salty's avatar
Salty
Oct 17

We're gonna get ya back in the saddle again, Reiner. Galloping over your ranch! See that?

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