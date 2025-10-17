Dear friends, dear followers, dear supporters. Dr. Reiner Fuellmich called on Wednesday with not good news. The institution where Reiner currently resides follows unlawful orders and freedom of speech is not allowed.

We kindly ask you to share Reiner’s message.

Thank you

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As JD Vance stated on the Munich Security Conference earlier in 2025 Freedom of Speech is not possible in Germany and the United States Vice President urged the German Government to reinstate free speech immediately.

Marco Rubio, Secretary of State, also urged that Freedom of Speech in Germany must be possible and allowed.

Now it is us The People requesting Freedom of Speech also in Germany immediately.

You can click on the video image and listen/watch here on Substack or you can listen to Reiner’s URGENT message on YouTube by clicking on the link: https://youtu.be/B3Vf22-UBCs

We kindly ask everyone:



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Write a letter and/or postcard to Dr. Reiner Fuellmich:

JVA Bremervoerde

Dr. Reiner Fuellmich

Am Steinberg 75

D - 27432 Bremervoerde

Germany

Note: Only letters and postcards are delivered to Reiner. Books or parcels are not delivered to Reiner.

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If you would like to communicate directly with Inka Fuellmich and send support for Reiner’s freedom, please send your letter and/or donation to the following address:

Inka Fuellmich

c/o Daisy Papp Mindset Evolution Foundation

13300 S Cleveland Ave

Suite 56

Fort Myers, FL 33907 USA

Please be sure to include “Suite 56” in the address to ensure delivery. Your letter will be forwarded to Inka Fuellmich and your support is deposited in the Mindset Evolution Foundation’s special bank account for Reiner’s freedom.

Note: Checks can be processed successfully when you write your check “Pay in the order of:” Daisy Papp Mindset Evolution Foundation.

Write in the memo Inka and Reiner. Thank you.

The Fuellmich couple Reiner and Inka with the family dogs Annie and Jimbo appreciate you consider donating and helping for Reiner’s freedom.

Funds build the basis for a successful appeal on the court’s opinion and help with the legal fees for Reiner’s freedom.

Thank you

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Thank you