URGENT
AD HOC Message from Dr. Reiner Fuellmich
Dear friends, dear followers, dear supporters. Dr. Reiner Fuellmich called on Wednesday with not good news. The institution where Reiner currently resides follows unlawful orders and freedom of speech is not allowed.
We kindly ask you to share Reiner’s message.
Thank you
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As JD Vance stated on the Munich Security Conference earlier in 2025 Freedom of Speech is not possible in Germany and the United States Vice President urged the German Government to reinstate free speech immediately.
Marco Rubio, Secretary of State, also urged that Freedom of Speech in Germany must be possible and allowed.
Now it is us The People requesting Freedom of Speech also in Germany immediately.
You can click on the video image and listen/watch here on Substack or you can listen to Reiner’s URGENT message on YouTube by clicking on the link: https://youtu.be/B3Vf22-UBCs
We kindly ask everyone:
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Thank you
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Write a letter and/or postcard to Dr. Reiner Fuellmich:
JVA Bremervoerde
Dr. Reiner Fuellmich
Am Steinberg 75
D - 27432 Bremervoerde
Germany
Note: Only letters and postcards are delivered to Reiner. Books or parcels are not delivered to Reiner.
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If you would like to communicate directly with Inka Fuellmich and send support for Reiner’s freedom, please send your letter and/or donation to the following address:
Inka Fuellmich
c/o Daisy Papp Mindset Evolution Foundation
13300 S Cleveland Ave
Suite 56
Fort Myers, FL 33907 USA
Please be sure to include “Suite 56” in the address to ensure delivery. Your letter will be forwarded to Inka Fuellmich and your support is deposited in the Mindset Evolution Foundation’s special bank account for Reiner’s freedom.
Note: Checks can be processed successfully when you write your check “Pay in the order of:” Daisy Papp Mindset Evolution Foundation.
Write in the memo Inka and Reiner. Thank you.
The Fuellmich couple Reiner and Inka with the family dogs Annie and Jimbo appreciate you consider donating and helping for Reiner’s freedom.
Funds build the basis for a successful appeal on the court’s opinion and help with the legal fees for Reiner’s freedom.
Thank you
Thank you
Thank you
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Unbelievable what's going on ❗❣️
We are with you and sending you strength and power to get through this too, and be safe and out soon 🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼❣️❣️❣️
We're gonna get ya back in the saddle again, Reiner. Galloping over your ranch! See that?