Dr. Reiner Fuellmich

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Phil Palij's avatar
Phil Palij
Oct 9Edited

Reiner Fuellmich is a political prisoner; his 'crime' holding the German AND world authorities and corporations to account like Deutche Bank and Pfizer-Biontech.

If you understand what is happening to this man you understand the danger he poses to the corrupt system, the elitist status quo and the term 'The process is the punishment'.

'Ask not for whom the bell tolls, it tolls for thee'. Reiner Fuellmich’s treatment is what the German government and indeed globalist elements embedded within world governments have in mind for us all. Three years in pre-trial detention is a regression to medieval justice and the rule of tyrants. The German system is unable to deliver equality before the law and true justice any more.

The longer they keep Reiner Fuellmich in prison the more the German people will understand the system of injustice they are living under.

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banjocat's avatar
banjocat
Oct 9

Madness... Pure evil. I'm so sorry to hear this. I have no words that seem fitting. Just tell him that he is loved and deeply respected.

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