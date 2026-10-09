NEW ADDRESS:

Dr. Reiner Fuellmich

JVA Lingen

Haupthaus 3

Kaiserstraße 5

D - 49809 Lingen

Germany Note: Only letters and postcards are delivered to Reiner.

Reiner can not receive parcels and books.

Write letters and postcards to Dr. Reiner Fuellmich

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Déjà Vu?

In the early hours of Thursday, October 8, 2026, Dr. Reiner Fuellmich was transferred from JVA Bremervoerde to JVA Lingen, near the Dutch border. The move came with no prior announcement. The official stated reason is “occupancy balancing” — Belegungsausgleich, the administrative reshuffling of prisoners between facilities. Isn’t that interesting? Just now that new motions were filed and Dr. Fuellmich was awaiting a hearing before a judge to be released on the two-third rule and he was about to announce a bombshell in a German live interview on Thursday evening? Strange, isn’t it?

Today’s event has the shape of a familiar scene.

On May 26, 2025, Dr. Reiner Fuellmich was moved the same way, from Rosdorf to Bremervoerde. The notice arrived that morning. They gave him 10 minutes to pack. He was told to take only what he needed. Other belongings, including his typewriter, were to follow later. No reason was given in advance. Months went by until Reiner received his documents and typewriter. Remember: Dr. Fuellmich is writing most of his motions himself in the German legal jungle.

Seventeen months on, the pattern repeats: sudden, quiet, and explained only after the fact.

Dr. Fuellmich has been in pretrial detention for nearly three years since his abduction from Mexico on October 11, 2023. In April 2025 the Goettingen Regional Court sentenced him to three years and nine months for false accusations in a criminal court. Five months of pretrial detention were not credited. International voices raise serious concerns that the prosecution is political.

None of that is settled by a prison bus at dawn. What the two transfers share is the method: inhumane.

Family, legal counsel, and the many thousands of people who write to him learn the new address after he is already gone. Letters sent to Bremervoerde will hopefully be redirected in a timely manner.

Visiting arrangements reset.

The rather minimal continuity a prisoner builds — the same corridor, the same staff, the familiar mates — is broken again, this time toward Lingen.

Occupancy balancing is a real administrative tool. Bureaucracy. Not humanity. It can also be a convenient cover for a transfer no one is required to justify in public.

Interestingly, or maybe conveniently, the manager of the pretrial detention facility in Bremervoerde, Mr. Heitkämper, went on vacation last Friday. Mr. Heitkämper admitted to Reiner that he had already been instructed twice to rewrite his prognosis/assessment. Some bureaucrats considered Mr. Heitkämper’s writing “too kind” and “too friendly.” That prognosis/assessment is important for release into freedom. When it states that Reiner behaved well, his release into freedom is more likely to happen sooner. One may wonder: who are the puppeteers? Who holds those strings to keep Reiner in not-freedom?

Twice in a little over a year, the man, Dr. Reiner Fuellmich, who spent the pandemic years asking critical questions on behalf of all humanity, has been relocated again without prior notice.

Thank you for already circulating the new address and for inspiring people to write postcards and letters. That, too, is part of the déjà vu: the scramble to find where Reiner is, then the persistent work of making sure we remember and remind him that he saved millions of people around the world.

Write a letter and/or postcard to Dr. Reiner Fuellmich:

Dr. Reiner Fuellmich

JVA Lingen

Haupthaus 3

Kaiserstraße 5

D - 49809 Lingen

Germany Note: Only letters and postcards are delivered to Reiner.

Reiner can not receive parcels and books. ***

If you would like to communicate directly with Inka Fuellmich and send support for Reiner’s freedom, please send your letter and/or check to the following address:

Inka Fuellmich

c/o Daisy Papp Mindset Evolution Foundation

13300 S Cleveland Ave

Suite 56

Fort Myers, FL 33907 USA Please be sure to include “Suite 56” in the address to ensure delivery. Your letter will be forwarded to Inka Fuellmich and your support is deposited in the Mindset Evolution Foundation’s special bank account for Reiner’s freedom. Note: Checks can be processed successfully when you write your check “Pay in the order of:” Daisy Papp Mindset Evolution Foundation

Write in the memo Inka and Reiner. Thank you. Thank you for all your support. We have received checks that were not filled out correctly. Please make sure you fill out your check as shown in the sample so that your generous help and support for Reiner’s Freedom can be accepted by the financial institution and deposited into Reiner’s Freedom account. PLEASE SEND CHECKS FROM US FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS. We can securely deposit checks made in US Dollars. Other currencies can not be deposited in Reiner’s Freedom account. The Fuellmich couple Reiner and Inka with the family dogs Annie and Jimbo appreciate you consider donating and helping for Reiner’s freedom. Funds build Reiner’s freedom now. When you do not reside in the US and/or do not have a US bank account you can safely support Reiner’s Freedom with the following links. ****** You can safely and easily send support for Reiner’s freedom with debit or credit card and/ or PayPal:

https://daisypapp.com/dr-reiner-fuellmich You can safely and easily send help for Reiner in Crypto currency here:

https://nowpayments.io/donation/Together You can support for Reiner’s freedom safely and easily here on the ICIC.LAW website: https://icic.law *********

The Fuellmich couple appreciates you donating and helping for Reiner’s freedom. Funds support Dr. Reiner Fuellmich’s freedom.

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