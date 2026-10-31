Subject: On-site inspection of the detention conditions of Dr. Reiner Fuellmich

AFD State Parliament Members visit Dr. Reiner Fuellmich on 26 October 2026

Date of visit: 29 October 2026



Participants: Dennis Jahn (AfD) (Chairman of the Subcommittee “Justizvollzug und Straffälligenhilfe” [Prison Administration and Offender Assistance] in the Lower Saxony State Parliament), accompanied by his assistant



Interlocutors on site: Deputy prison management and the inmate Dr. Reiner Fuellmich

Occasion and Background

The visit was prompted by multiple indications and public reports concerning the detention conditions of Dr. Reiner Fuellmich, who is known in particular as a critic of the state Corona measures, co-founder of the so-called Corona Committee, and former direct and chancellor candidate of the party “dieBasis”. In addition, he was temporarily listed jointly with Viviane Fischer as federal chairperson of the party, although the underlying board election was later declared invalid by the courts.

After the Federal Court of Justice largely rejected Mr. Dr. Fuellmich’s appeal in March 2026, the preceding judgment of the Göttingen Regional Court became final. At the beginning of October 2026, he was transferred as part of a occupancy balancing measure or due to lack of space from his previous correctional facility to another Lower Saxony correctional facility, where he has since been serving his sentence.

Prior to the on-site appointment, allegations of significant deficiencies were circulating. Reports had mentioned adverse conditions in a cold basement cell equipped with only a small window, a daily lockdown of approximately 22 hours under solitary confinement, and health complaints of the inmate, in particular headaches and a suspected mould infestation in the cell.

In order to follow up on these indications directly and to examine the actual situation on site in a factual manner, the Chairman of the Subcommittee “Justizvollzug und Straffälligenhilfe”, Dennis Jahn, accompanied by his assistant, travelled for an unannounced on-site visit to the correctional facility in question.

Conduct and Cooperation on Site

On site, Mr. Jahn and his assistant met the deputy prison management, who proved extremely cooperative.

The deputy prison management informed the parliamentary visitors comprehensively and transparently about the background of the accommodation and granted unrestricted access to the relevant areas of the prison.

In addition to a thorough visual inspection of the detention cell, the delegation was able to hold a personal conversation with Mr. Dr. Fuellmich himself. The personal overall impression of the inmate was, according to the perception of the visitors, good under the circumstances.

Findings on the Detention Cell, Room Climate and Suspected Mould

The inspection of the accommodation showed that it is a cell in the basement area (Souterrain) which has a window positioned at an elevated height. This is due to the structural conditions of the prison building.

The cold conditions described beforehand were not confirmed during the inspection; the room was appropriately and pleasantly tempered.

With regard to the suspected mold, optically conspicuous spots were identified during the inspection that could indicate possible moisture or mold infestation. A conclusive expert assessment of these spots was not carried out by the parliamentary visitors.

The deputy prison management presented a test report from the responsible health authority on this matter. According to this, the spots already officially examined pose no health risk.

During the joint inspection, however, the delegation noticed a further conspicuous spot behind the bed that requires a separate examination.

The deputy prison management expressly assured that the responsible health authority would be called in again and that the newly identified spot would be professionally assessed in a timely manner in order to reliably rule out any possible health impairment of the prisoner.

Lockdown Times and Recreational Opportunities

In the course of the inspection, it was confirmed that Mr. Dr. Fuellmich has been spending approximately 22 hours per day in his cell since his transfer to the current correctional facility.

According to the deputy prison management, however, Mr. Dr. Fuellmich has the opportunity at any time to apply for participation in sports activities or other recreational activities.

The actual lockdown duration of approximately 22 hours per day is therefore to be recorded. At the same time, a distinction must be made between the current accommodation situation and the opportunities that fundamentally exist to apply for additional activities.

Reasons for the Accommodation, Personal Belongings and Transfer Prospects

According to the deputy prison management, the current lockdown of Mr. Dr. Fuellmich is not based on disciplinary considerations, but on the current occupancy situation of the correctional facility, as no other regular accommodation capacities are currently available.

As soon as the occupancy situation permits, a transfer to a regular cell is possible. The deputy prison management gave a positive prognosis and the prospect of timely implementation in this regard.

The inmate’s personal belongings have now also fully arrived at the correctional facility. Due to prison security precautions, however, these cannot be handed over completely and immediately into the cell, but remain partly in the facility’s own property storage.

Upon corresponding application, these items can be made accessible and handed over to Mr. Dr. Fuellmich.

According to the deputy prison management, the initially stricter security precautions and the solitary confinement originally stemmed from security concerns that had been raised and that resulted from the previous accommodation.

The deputy prison management expressly stated that Mr. Dr. Fuellmich has not shown any problematic behaviour at any time since his admission to the current correctional facility.

Rather, he is very approachable and cooperative in everyday prison life in his contact with staff and fellow inmates.

According to the assessment of the deputy prison management, there is no discernible risk potential based on Mr. Dr. Fuellmich’s previous behavior in this correctional facility that would fundamentally stand in the way of regular accommodation.

Against this background, a timely transfer to normal prison regime was held out as a prospect as soon as the corresponding accommodation capacities become available.

Conclusion and Further Parliamentary Accompaniment

The transparent and constructive cooperation with the deputy prison management is expressly welcomed by the parliamentary delegation.

The unannounced visit enabled an immediate verification of the detention conditions previously described publicly as well as a personal conversation with Mr. Dr. Reiner Fuellmich.

In the process, several facts could be classified in a differentiated manner.

The alleged insufficient heating of the detention cell was not confirmed during the inspection. The daily lockdown of approximately 22 hours, however, was confirmed, although according to the prison management additional sports and recreational activities can be applied for at any time.

With regard to the security concerns originally cited, a differentiated picture also emerged: According to the explicit information of the deputy prison management, Mr. Dr. Fuellmich has shown no problematic behavior whatsoever since his admission. A current risk potential derivable from his behavior in this facility was not established by the deputy prison management.

Particular attention continues to be paid to the optically conspicuous spots inside the detention cell. While already examined spots, according to the official assessment, pose no health risk, the professional assessment of an additionally discovered spot behind the bed is still pending. The deputy prison management has assured that the responsible health authority will be contacted again promptly for this purpose.

Likewise, the announced timely transfer of Mr. Dr. Fuellmich to regular prison regime will be attentively accompanied. For further clarification and follow-up of the still open points, corresponding parliamentary inquiries will be submitted. In addition, the exchange with the legal representation of Mr. Dr. Fuellmich will continue in order to attentively follow the further development.

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Appeal to the Public In connection with the accommodation of Mr. Dr. Fuellmich, the correctional facility in question has, according to the available information, received an extraordinarily high number of letters, complaints, inquiries and requests for clarification from civil society as well as from supporters. The great public interest in the detention conditions is understandable. At the same time, I would like to expressly point out that the staff of the correctional facility are already significantly burdened by their regular duties. The additional flood of correspondence binds personnel and organizational capacities that are urgently needed in the daily prison operations. The deputy prison management proved extremely open, transparent and cooperative during my unannounced visit. All matters raised by us could be discussed immediately. Concrete further steps were also assured with regard to the still open questions. I therefore expressly ask all supporters, interested citizens and the public to refrain from further mass letters, complaints and identical inquiries to the correctional facility in question.

The situation of Mr. Dr. Fuellmich will continue to be accompanied parliamentarily. I will personally continue to deal with his detention conditions in the future, follow up on the promised measures and remain in exchange with his legal representation on this matter. The required further information will be obtained by parliamentary means.

The employees of the correctional facility should not be additionally burdened by a large number of identical letters, especially since the current occupancy situation and the associated structural challenges do not lie solely in their responsibility.

My concern is that the open questions are clarified factually, the promised improvements are implemented and the rights of the inmate are safeguarded. I will continue to work towards this.

The goal remains a factual, transparent and rule-of-law-based review of the detention conditions as well as the safeguarding of humane accommodation in the Lower Saxony prison system.

Dennis Jahn (Alternative für Deutschland)



Chairman of the Subcommittee “Justizvollzug und Straffälligenhilfe”



Lower Saxony State Parliament

30 October 2026

Write a letter and/or postcard to Dr. Reiner Fuellmich:

Dr. Reiner Fuellmich

JVA Lingen

Haupthaus 3

Kaiserstraße 5

D - 49809 Lingen

Germany Note: Only letters and postcards are delivered to Reiner.

Reiner can not receive parcels and books. ***

If you would like to communicate directly with Inka Fuellmich and send support for Reiner’s freedom, please send your letter and/or check to the following address:

Inka Fuellmich

c/o Daisy Papp Mindset Evolution Foundation

13300 S Cleveland Ave

Suite 56

Fort Myers, FL 33907 USA Please be sure to include “Suite 56” in the address to ensure delivery. Your letter will be forwarded to Inka Fuellmich and your support is deposited in the Mindset Evolution Foundation’s special bank account for Reiner’s freedom. Note: Checks can be processed successfully when you write your check “Pay in the order of:” Daisy Papp Mindset Evolution Foundation

Write in the memo Inka and Reiner. Thank you. Thank you for all your support. We have received checks that were not filled out correctly. Please make sure you fill out your check as shown in the sample so that your generous help and support for Reiner’s Freedom can be accepted by the financial institution and deposited into Reiner’s Freedom account. PLEASE SEND CHECKS FROM US FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS. We can securely deposit checks made in US Dollars. Other currencies can not be deposited in Reiner’s Freedom account. The Fuellmich couple Reiner and Inka with the family dogs Annie and Jimbo appreciate you consider donating and helping for Reiner’s freedom. Funds build Reiner’s freedom now. When you do not reside in the US and/or do not have a US bank account you can safely support Reiner’s Freedom with the following links. ****** You can safely and easily send support for Reiner’s freedom with debit or credit card and/ or PayPal:

https://daisypapp.com/dr-reiner-fuellmich You can safely and easily send help for Reiner in Crypto currency here:

https://nowpayments.io/donation/Together You can support for Reiner’s freedom safely and easily here on the ICIC.LAW website: https://icic.law *********

The Fuellmich couple appreciates you donating and helping for Reiner’s freedom. Funds support Dr. Reiner Fuellmich’s freedom.

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