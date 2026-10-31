Dr. Reiner Fuellmich

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Mieke van Peenen's avatar
Mieke van Peenen
3h

I also will continue to pray for Reiner. One thing that baffles me from this report; if the prison had no room for him, why was he moved there? Make it make sense 🤷‍♀️🤦‍♀️

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scott curtis's avatar
scott curtis
3h

The cockroach infestated German Federation has a repetition compulsion for siding with the moldy demons of darkness. They will not overcome this light of Reiner Fuelmich which will continue to shine.

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