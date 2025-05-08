Valuable Interview
Investigative Questions + Truthful Answers
On April 24, 2025, Reiner Fuellmich was sentenced to three years and nine months in prison on charges of embezzlement.
One year before, in April 2024, Fuellmich’s defense lawyer Christof Miseré presented to the court a dossier authored by the German Secret services. This dossier, leaked to Miseré by a whistleblower, contains an order given in 2021 to figure out how Fuellmich could be criminally prosecuted:
“It is necessary to prepare a criminal case against Reiner Fuellmich. This includes the collaboration of prosecutors.” And it continues: “The activities of Reiner Fuellmich represent a complex challenge for security authorities which requires a coordinated and multi-level response. The implementation of the recommended measures should contribute towards preventing his political rise.”
What were those ‘activities’?
In the summer of 2020, Reiner, together with three other German lawyers, founded the Corona Investigative Committee to answer three basic questions that neither the German state nor the German mainstream media bothered to ask. Those questions were:
How dangerous is this virus?
How reliable is the PCR test?
What damage is being caused to the world’s economy by the lockdowns?
The Corona Committee met weekly and invited guests from all over the world to help answer these questions. Among the many guests were Dr. Peter McCullough, Naomi Wolf, Dr. Robert Malone and also lawyer Ana Garner. In February of 2021, the committee organized a grand jury enactment. Ana Garner, who helped facilitate the enactment says: “This grand jury enactment was designed to bring to people's attention to the crimes against humanity that had been committed by the people at the very top of this scamdemic. And so he [Fuellmich] brought on experts and doctors and scientists and authors throughout this. And we were able to interview them as if it were evidence going to the judge. But it was evidence directed to the court of public opinion. And that was our court, the court of public opinion.”
In September of 2023, German authorities lured Mr. Fuellmich and his wife under false pretenses to the airport of Tijuana in Mexico where armed Mexican law enforcement officers forced him on a plane to Germany where he was immediately arrested after landing.
In Dr. Reiner Fuellmich’s final statement before the verdict was pronounced, Fuellmich accused the court of judicial misconduct: in particular the denial of the right to be heard before the conclusion of investigations, the lack of investigations that could have contributed to his exoneration, white torture in custody, shortening of the evidence-taking process, ordering of written proceedings instead of oral proceedings, restriction of the defense's questioning of witnesses and abduction from Mexico to Germany.
CHAPTERS
00:00 The Erosion of Rights During COVID-19
02:22 Reiner Fuellmich
03:09 How Lawyer Ana Garner Early On Got Active With Health Freedom Fighters On And Met Fuellmich
05:34 The Corona Investigative Committee
06:18 The Grand Jury Enactment in February 2021
07:32 Fuellmich's 'Crimes Against Humanity' Tours in America
08:31 The Impact of COVID-19 on Society
11:40 Fuellmich's Arrest and Legal Proceedings
13:14 Catastrophic Contagion Tabletop Exercise
14:23 Final Statements and Judicial Conduct
17:31 The Charges Against Fuellmich
20:37 Media Did Not Report Much About the Corona Investigative Committee
24:40 The Three Questions That The Corona Investigative Committee Wanted To Answer
25:19 Fuellmich's Final Statement in Court Before The Verdict
30:12 What Was A Civil Case Got Prosecuted As A Criminal Case
33:02 There Was No Official Court Reporter Which Makes It Difficult To Appeal Later On
34:07 The First Prosecutor Saw No Ground To Prosecute And Was Replaced
36:37 The Outrageous Seizure of Assets
37:35 18 month Long Pretrial Detention & Bail Denied
38:57 The Whistleblower's Dossier
42:20 The Conspiracy to Arrest Fuellmich
43:56 The German Government Fears Reiner Fuellmich
45:11 Support For Fuellmich in Germany
49:27 Did The US Intelligence Services Collaborate With The German And Mexican Intelligence Services?
53:13 The Verdict
53:56 Illegal Aspects Of The Trial Against Fuellmich
55:29 The Appeal Process
01:05:08 Fuellmich's Hopes Regarding President Trump and RFK
01:06:45 Daisy's Letters On Reiner's Behalf
01:10:16 Daisy Talked To FBI Agents In Florida About Fuellmich
01:12:41 Vires Law Group is Petitioning US Prosecutors To Investigate Covid-19 Decision makers For Crimes
01:14:54 Impact Of Covid Shots On Fertility, Cancers and Death Rates
01:20:31 Catastrophic Contagion Tabletop Exercise
01:21:07 Fuellmich's Safety In Prison
01:25:16 The Spirit of Reiner: A Global Movement
01:25:46 Donations Are Needed To Fund Fuellmich's Appeal
01:32:18 Mafia State Tactics In Germany
I encourage everyone to show their support for Dr. Reiner Fuellmich by sending a letter and/or a postcard directly to Reiner in Germany. Reiner has been held in pre-trial detainment [prison] for 18 months and now the court’s opinion is to hold Reiner up for 3 years and 9 months. Reiner will certainly benefit from your emotional support.
Send your letter and/or postcard directly to Reiner in Germany:
Dr. Reiner Fuellmich
c/o JVA Rosdorf
Am Grossen Sieke 8
D-37124 Rosdorf
Germany
PLEASE NOTE: Only letters and postcards are allowed to be sent to this address. Nothing else can be included in the post to the address in Germany. (No money and/or stamps can be included in your letter to Reiner.)
Inka, Reiner’s wife, is not living in the United States, and it has been determined that it is not secure for supporters to send anything directly to her.
If you would like to communicate directly with Inka Fuellmich and send support for Reiner’s freedom, please send your letter and/or donation to the following address:
Inka Fuellmich
c/o Daisy Papp Mindset Evolution Foundation
13300 S Cleveland Ave
Suite 56
Fort Myers, FL 33907 USA
Please be sure to include “Suite 56” in the address to ensure delivery. Your letter will be forwarded to Inka Fuellmich.
The Fuellmich family appreciates you consider donating and helping for Reiner's freedom and for Inka's health.
Funds build the basis for a successful appeal on the court's opinion. Thank you.
https://daisypapp.com/dr-reiner-fuellmich
Crypto:
ICIC's GiveSendGo: https://www.givesendgo.com/GBBX2
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We saw all the evidence presented by dr. Reiner Fuellmich and team in the program Ausschuss etc. 3,5 years?
We knew that he was kidnapped in Mexico so he could not deliver the evidence/truth.
The powers behind this are involved in theis criminal act, thats clear to us. We are with Reiner Fuellmich and demand his freedom.
Everything in this collusion must see the light, justice for Reiner, we all need justice to heal, love to Reiner🌷🙏💚
We need to do what we can easily do., that is: Boycott all German made goods and do not visit Germany! This what we can control and do. I have vowed not to purchase a single German product from now on.