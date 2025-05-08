Dr. Reiner Fuellmich

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Frank's avatar
Frank
May 8, 2025

We saw all the evidence presented by dr. Reiner Fuellmich and team in the program Ausschuss etc. 3,5 years?

We knew that he was kidnapped in Mexico so he could not deliver the evidence/truth.

The powers behind this are involved in theis criminal act, thats clear to us. We are with Reiner Fuellmich and demand his freedom.

Everything in this collusion must see the light, justice for Reiner, we all need justice to heal, love to Reiner🌷🙏💚

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Sam Martini's avatar
Sam Martini
May 8, 2025

We need to do what we can easily do., that is: Boycott all German made goods and do not visit Germany! This what we can control and do. I have vowed not to purchase a single German product from now on.

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