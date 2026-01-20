Isn’t it astonishing that Reiner has not been allowed to make monthly video calls to his wife Inka?

The last video call, the last time Reiner and Inka saw each other was before Dr. Reiner Fuellmich was transferred from Rosdorf to Bremervoerde? In addition, since October 16, 2025, Reiner has not only been prohibited from making phone calls to family and friends, but now his new requests for monthly video calls with his wife have also been denied.

One may ask the question “Why is Reiner not allowed to see his wife via video”?

To shed some light on the situation: Reiner’s wife Inka lives in exile. She cannot travel to Germany for various reasons, including legal threats.

Flashback

May 2025: Inka considers what to wear for her one-hour video meeting with her beloved husband, Dr. Reiner Fuellmich. At this point, they haven’t seen each other in person for a year and a half. Thanks to monthly video calls, the couple can at least see each other from time to time.

Like the bride Inka was years ago when she married Reiner, she carefully chooses what to wear for their monthly “date.” The next day, Reiner was transferred unexpectedly to another facility. Bremervoerde. His criminal defense attorney, Katja Woermer, was not informed of the transfer. Reiner was informed five minutes before the transfer. Reiner was unable to take his legal documents and his rather modest belongings with him. The old typewriter was left behind. This special typewriter is the only technical device Reiner can use to write his petitions and letters to his many loving supporters from all over the world.

It took about three months before Reiner gained access to his legal documents, his typewriter, and his modest belongings.

This week, January 2026, Reiner shared with his wife how he had arranged the photos of her and the family dogs in his room. Reiner describes his living space verbally, and we can imagine it for ourselves based on his words.

In December 2025, the defense filed a motion for monthly video calls with Reiner’s wife, Inka. The video calls were approved, and the joy was immense on both sides, for Reiner and Inka. Finally they can see each other again!

Defense attorney Katja Woermer said in a conversation that the facility is now refusing to allow Reiner to make video calls.

Video calls apparently replace and/or substitute personal visits in detention facilities. (Video calls apparently can be arranged for those family members who live abroad and/or can not physically visit their imprisoned relatives.)

Since Reiner’s wife Inka lives in exile and cannot travel to Germany to visit her husband, video calls should be approved. Now these video calls will not be approved after all although the couple was so happy to finally see each other again.

When will they see each other again? How will they see each other again? Many kind souls around the world are visualizing Reiner in freedom. Some are praying, others are meditating, and some have joined the group started by a good fellow from Germany, joining in the visualization and quantum field wave for Reiner’s freedom, his well-being, his health, and his reunion with his wife Inka and the family dogs Annie and Jimbo.

When you want to join and visualize Reiner in freedom: Many people from around the world unite every Thursday at 9pm Berlin time for 10 minutes. Maybe the following image is helpful to visualize Reiner walking free and send good health for Reiner and also visualize Reiner reuniting with his lovely and wise wife Inka.

