The Dr. Reiner Fuellmich team works full time and around the clock. Today we share with you a recent conversation with Dr. Reiner Fuellmich’s defense lawyer Katja Woermer, Djamila le Pair, journalist from the Netherlands and Jo Conrad, podcaster/journalist from Germany.

Djamila le Pair and Jo Conrad visited Reiner in Bremervoerde on Saturday, Januar 3. 2026. They report how Reiner is doing and Katja Woermer joined the online meeting where she shares what is new and what are the next possible steps for Reiner’s Freedom.

When will Reiner be able to make phone calls to friends and family members again?

A motion has been filed to lift the telecommunication ban. Since October 16. 2025 Dr. Reiner Fuellmich can only initiate phone calls to his wife twice a week for 20 minutes at a time. These phone calls are being tapped and can in no way be considered private. The good news is that Reiner can also call his defense attorney via telephone but other phone calls are not allowed. Attorney phone calls are not limited.

Katja, the dedicated criminal defense attorney, provides insights and facts in the video.

You can watch the video by clicking on the video image or by clicking the following link: https://youtu.be/A4wgKYv6Wng

The team worked well together, and English subtitles are available and can be activated in the YouTube settings.

You can find the transcripts to this conversation in Spanish, French and Russian by clicking on the links.

Spanish: https://icic.law/preview/transscripts/TranskriptDaisyKatjaDjamilaJoJan2026_es-ES.pdf

French:

https://icic.law/preview/transscripts/TranskriptDaisyKatjaDjamilaJoJan2026_fr.pdf



Russian:

https://icic.law/preview/transscripts/TranskriptDaisyKatjaDjamilaJoJan2026_ru.pdf

Follow Dr. Reiner Fuellmich’s YouTube channel:

https://www.youtube.com/@ReinerFuellmichNewsNetwork

Write a letter and/or postcard to Dr. Reiner Fuellmich:

JVA Bremervoerde

Dr. Reiner Fuellmich

Am Steinberg 75

D - 27432 Bremervoerde

Germany Note: Only letters and postcards are delivered to Reiner.

Reiner can not receive parcels and books. ***

If you would like to communicate directly with Inka Fuellmich and send support for Reiner and for Inka, please send your letter and/or check to the following address:

Inka Fuellmich

c/o Daisy Papp Mindset Evolution Foundation

13300 S Cleveland Ave

Suite 56

Fort Myers, FL 33907 USA Please be sure to include “Suite 56” in the address to ensure delivery. Your letter will be forwarded to Inka Fuellmich and your support is deposited in the Daisy Papp Mindset Evolution Foundation’s special bank account for Reiner and Inka Fuellmich. Note: Checks can be processed successfully when you write your check “Pay in the order of:” Daisy Papp Mindset Evolution Foundation

Write in the memo Inka and Reiner. Thank you. The Fuellmich couple Reiner and Inka with the family dogs Annie and Jimbo appreciate you consider donating and helping for Reiner's freedom. Funds build Reiner's freedom now.

https://daisypapp.com/dr-reiner-fuellmich You can safely and easily send help for Reiner in Crypto currency here:

https://nowpayments.io/donation/Together You can support for Reiner’s freedom safely and easily here on the ICIC.LAW website: https://icic.law *********

The Fuellmich couple appreciates you donating and helping for Reiner’s freedom. Funds support Dr. Reiner Fuellmich’s freedom.

For Reiner's freedom, for humanity's freedom the Together369 shop is now available. Inka stated: "Geschenke für ein liebevolles Miteinander" what translates to English "Gifts for a loving togetherness".