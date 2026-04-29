Dr. Reiner Fuellmich

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Hilda Page's avatar
Hilda Page
18h

For nearly three years this good man, a fiercely intelligent 'threat' to truth the monster-filled cabal fears, has been illegally held and abused.

!!!JUSTICE FOR REINER!!!

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Holly Upton's avatar
Holly Upton
18h

I think of often and pray for RF to be released. As plain as day the gov holding RF for such a long time just shows how desperate they are to keep him quiet and how fake and wrong his arrest was. I pray for his release now.🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏

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