On May 5th 2026 Dr. Reiner Fuellmich spends his Birthday not with his beloved wife Inka and their beloved family dogs Annie and Jimbo. Why?

Abducted from Mexico and brought to Germany on October 11, 2023, Dr. Reiner Fuellmich has been in not-freedom to this day.

How many days to date on May 5, 2026? 937.

How many hours? 22,488 hours.

How many minutes? 1,349,280 minutes.

This calculation is not meant to represent the exact minutes, as we do know the precise moment when the internationally renowned attorney Dr. Fuellmich arrived at Tijuana airport in Mexico, but we do not know the exact minute where he was taken into not-freedom. That day, those minutes, and that moment changed his life, his wife Inka’s life, and the lives of millions of people who learned from Dr. Fuellmich and his educational programs, the CIC and ICIC (Corona Investigative Committee and International Crimes Investigative Committee).

This man from Bremen, Germany, learned from his father in early childhood that living life for justice and for humanity is honorable. Later, he dedicated his life to speaking for those who have no voice, standing up for those who cannot stand, and uniting humanity more than anyone before — during times when divide et impera (divide and conquer) seems omnipresent everywhere.

The Event

On May 5, 2026, supporters from around the world will connect and celebrate Dr. Reiner Fuellmich’s 68th birthday. Some will party at home, some will meditate in silence, some will picket in the streets, and some will gather in front of German embassies and consulates.

This special day marks a grandiose moment in time, as history is being made. Dr. Reiner Fuellmich continues to stand firmly for justice, for humanity, for freedom of speech, for personal autonomy, and for humanity’s freedom. Even while in not-freedom, Dr. Reiner Fuellmich encourages us — dear readers, dear followers, dear friends. The man who is not free is freeing us and reminding us that we are many, and that we are powerful.

If this does not inspire humanity, then what does?

The US Ambassador to Dr. Reiner Fuellmich ~ Statement

KJ Bohmgarden

During the time of Covid many of us who dared to question found ourselves painfully rejected--socially, professionally, by people dearest to us. In our bewilderment many of us found our way to Reiner’s Corona Investigative Committee hearings. It is a human need, I think, to abhor the vacuum of loneliness, to find and bond with kindred spirits. Even though what Reiner provided was (necessarily) an online event and could not provide essential contact with the living and breathing (which the “powers that be” sought to deprive), it provided an opening for something new and beautiful to form, based in the human drive toward truth. In this time of greatest intensity, I feel Reiner to be a kindred spirit. I believe he and I both see a profound imperative in this historical madness for an awakening, one in which the richness and beauty of the human being finally becomes clear. By providing the hearings (which cost him his freedom) he was demonstrating his belief in the truth seeking drive, and the agency whereby a person could choose to heed it. He demonstrated his faith in the tools at our disposal, for that purpose: critical thinking skills, intuition, empathy, capacity to love, moral compass. I can only think of what has been happening in the world as motivated by an anti-human evil, which opposes individual agency and all the gifts that go with that. That evil has entrapped most of us on some level or another, causing us to forget who we are. Isn’t it remarkable that in its overreach this evil has triggered remembrance instead, and a desire in many of us to understand ourselves more fully? So, when I go to DC on May 5th I go not to grovel before an extension of a corrupted body, but in calm confidence and in remembrance. I go in remembrance of who Reiner really is (a child of a loving Creator, a brother) and where he belongs (free, and with loved ones). I go in remembrance of who I am (a child of that Creator) and of who my fellow People truly are, as we will all see when we have become more fully awake. Many are still enmeshed in the lie, one that we now see (and the Investigative Committee showed) is intentionally foisted upon us. During Covid people were intentionally frightened away from using their Divine gifts and tools to evaluate for truth. Many of the most susceptible had position, homes with mortgages, children at expensive colleges (not that there is anything inherently wrong with those), clans that felt dangerous to leave, mothers who seemed to love them only when the report card passed muster. Many are caught up in this web of deceit under what they consider severe penalty. But human beings are meant for freedom and not entrapment, as I trust we are coming to understand. When we combine our truth-seeking light in a spirit of love and empathy, we light a health-giving path that is currently outside of visibility for many. Reiner generously expended his resources for such illumination, believing that all of us as unique individuals would find it in ourselves to see accurately, and to act in truth. We are who we are in this moment, and for some of us this is about standing in that capacity rather than being in a fight energy. It is about standing together, no matter how anyone tries to fight or frighten us. I go to DC on Reiner’s birthday to gather in the mutual strength of other kindred spirits in a truth-seeking process (whatever that may mean for each one, right now). This is a huge country and many will be unable to come in person. If that is true of you, I ask that on May 5, noon to 2:00 EDT, you join us in spirit as we stand in calm confidence that our light will dissipate the darkness. That is inevitable, as we stand. Thank you, I am grateful for you. KJ Bohmgarden

KJ Bohmgarden, a kind soul from Philadelphia advocates for Dr. Reiner Fuellmich’s Freedom and shares her thoughts and kindhearted spirit in her written statement above. She invites everyone to join and come in person to the German Embassy in Washington D.C.

Date: May 5, 2026

Time: noon to 2pm EDT

Where: Embassy of Germany,

on the sidewalk in front of 4645 Reservoir Road, NW, Washington D.C.

Where else: Those of you who will be not able to come in person we ask that on May 5, noon to 2:00 EDT, you join us in spirit as we stand in calm confidence that our light shines peacefully and bright.

The Permit

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We created a special GoFundMe

for Dr. Reiner Fuellmich’s Birthday.



Funds help Dr. Fuellmich’s Legal Defense and Campaign for Justice and Freedom.

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Write a letter and/or postcard to Dr. Reiner Fuellmich:

JVA Bremervoerde

Dr. Reiner Fuellmich

Am Steinberg 75

D - 27432 Bremervoerde

Germany Note: Only letters and postcards are delivered to Reiner.

Reiner can not receive parcels and books. ***

If you would like to communicate directly with Inka Fuellmich and send support for Reiner’s freedom, please send your letter and/or check to the following address:

Inka Fuellmich

c/o Daisy Papp Mindset Evolution Foundation

13300 S Cleveland Ave

Suite 56

Fort Myers, FL 33907 USA Please be sure to include “Suite 56” in the address to ensure delivery. Your letter will be forwarded to Inka Fuellmich and your support is deposited in the Mindset Evolution Foundation’s special bank account for Reiner’s freedom. Note: Checks can be processed successfully when you write your check “Pay in the order of:” Daisy Papp Mindset Evolution Foundation

Write in the memo Inka and Reiner. Thank you. Thank you for all your support. We have received checks that were not filled out correctly. Please make sure you fill out your check as shown in the sample so that your generous help and support for Reiner’s Freedom can be accepted by the financial institution and deposited into Reiner’s Freedom account. The Fuellmich couple Reiner and Inka with the family dogs Annie and Jimbo appreciate you consider donating and helping for Reiner’s freedom. Funds build Reiner’s freedom now. ****** You can safely and easily send support for Reiner’s freedom with debit or credit card and/ or PayPal:

https://daisypapp.com/dr-reiner-fuellmich You can safely and easily send help for Reiner in Crypto currency here:

https://nowpayments.io/donation/Together You can support for Reiner’s freedom safely and easily here on the ICIC.LAW website: https://icic.law *********

The Fuellmich couple appreciates you donating and helping for Reiner’s freedom. Funds support Dr. Reiner Fuellmich’s freedom.

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