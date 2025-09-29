Dear readers, dear friends, dear supporters, dear followers. Dr. Reiner Fuellmich is grateful for all your support. The many letters and postcards, the encouraging words and positive energy you send him give him great strength, and Reiner repeatedly emphasizes that it is only thanks to your support and the spreading of his message that he is able to think clearly and remain strong.

We have received your numerous requests for written statements. Given the circumstances, you can imagine that it is not easy to produce and prepare Reiner’s voice memos. We will publish Reiner’s statements in written form some time soon. Thank you for your patience. Reiner’s priority is that his statements are published promptly.

Reiner’s priority is our priority.

We believe that you agree with this priority order.

You can listen to the new statement in which Dr. Reiner Fuellmich says the unspeakable:

W.H.I.T.E. T.O.R.T.U.R.E.

When you click on the video image you can listen to Reiner’s voice note here on substack. When you click on the following link https://youtu.be/cFnAAE0YPPA you will be redirected to the Reiner Fuellmich News Network on YouTube. When you choose to go on YouTube and subscribe to Reiner’s channel and like the video you help Reiner’s message travel far and wide more easily. Thank you for giving Reiner the stage he deserves by sharing this article and/or the YouTube link.

Thank you

Thank you

Thank you

Write a letter and/or postcard to Dr. Reiner Fuellmich:

JVA Bremervoerde

Dr. Reiner Fuellmich

Am Steinberg 75

D - 27432 Bremervoerde

Germany

Note: Only letters and postcards are delivered to Reiner. Books or parcels are not delivered to Reiner.

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If you would like to communicate directly with Inka Fuellmich and send support for Reiner’s freedom, please send your letter and/or donation to the following address:

Inka Fuellmich

c/o Daisy Papp Mindset Evolution Foundation

13300 S Cleveland Ave

Suite 56

Fort Myers, FL 33907 USA

Please be sure to include “Suite 56” in the address to ensure delivery. Your letter will be forwarded to Inka Fuellmich and your support is deposited in the Mindset Evolution Foundation’s special bank account for Reiner’s freedom.

Note: Checks can be processed successfully when you write your check “Pay in the order of:” Daisy Papp Mindset Evolution Foundation.

Write in the memo Inka and Reiner. Thank you.

The Fuellmich couple Reiner and Inka with the family dogs Annie and Jimbo appreciate you consider donating and helping for Reiner’s freedom.

Funds build the basis for a successful appeal on the court’s opinion and help with the legal fees for Reiner’s freedom.

Thank you

Thank you

Thank you